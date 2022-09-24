Ann Jaycock, 80, has been letting her home in Dorset since the sad death of her mother

A cottage owner, who has been letting part of her home since the sad death of her mother, has revealed unlicensed campsites began to flood the area after travel abroad became problematic earlier this year.

Ann Jaycock,80, from Buckinghamshire, moved to Dorset with her husband, their two grown up children, baby granddaughter and widowed mother following the death of her father.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She told National World that the family decided to transform their property into a modern two bedroom holiday home to let with Dorset Cottage Holidays, after her mother sadly passed away in 2014.

The cottage owner admitted that it took a while for bookings to go back to their normal frequency after the pandemic and competition from unlicensed campsites in the area added to the challenge.

Ann Jaycock has been letting her home on Dorset Cottage Holidays since 2015 (Ann Jaycock)

Ann said: “I had holidayed in Dorset for most of my younger life, firstly with my parents and then with my husband and our children. We lived in Buckinghamshire and Dorset is a fairly easy location to get to, even with the old bangers my husband and I had when we were first married in the 1960’s. My husband was a keen diver.

“Our favourite short break haunt was camping and subsequently caravanning at Durdle Door. The crisp clear waters within Man’o’War Bay were ideal for his hobby and a great safe place for the kids to swim.

Ann and her family drastically overhauled their home, before listing it as a holiday let on Dorset Cottage Holidays in 2015.

Ann said: “During the very worrying time of the pandemic, we of course lost many bookings when the country was locked down but with the loyalty of my repeat guests, many of which moved their holiday dates to subsequent years and the help received from the government I was able to weather the storm. Subsequently, when ‘lockdown’ was over and holidaymakers were still not confident to travel abroad I had two bumper years.

Ann said she redecorates every two years and changes the furniture when any signs of wear become visible (Ann Jaycock)

“There seemed an even more urgent desire to get away from the confines of their homes and visit more rural and coastal areas. I have heard many of the locals comment on the hectic and almost overwhelming return of holiday visitors in the greatest numbers in memory.

“Having been a visitor to Dorset as a holidaymaker for almost 40 years before moving to the area I can attest that it is one of the most beautiful parts of England. The unspoilt and varied coastline draws visitors with differing expectations. The hustle and bustle of Weymouth, Swanage and Bournemouth are great for families with kids of all ages.

“Conversely, we have the unspoilt nature reserves of Studland, Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove - all popular with both families and couples.”

Ann explained that those letting her cottage used to be mostly from London, however in recent years many travellers from Europe have also been making bookings.

She added that she keeps an eye on the competition to ensure that she doesn’t become complacent.

Ann said: “Camping has increased greatly as international travel appeared to be problematic. During 2020 and 2021 the increase in travel to our county was to a great extent serviced by ‘pop-up’ campsites, who took advantage of the increase in unlicensed sites which changed from the original 28 days to a 56 day period.

“This has now reverted back to pre-pandemic levels and international travel is becoming easier and I have noticed a decrease in the amount of campers coming to our area.

Ann said the expenses of running a holiday home are far greater than letting on a longer tenancy agreement (Ann Jaycock)

“I have strived to keep my holiday home in a first-class condition. Redecorating every two years and changing furniture, when any signs of wear become visible. I am aware that because I have a bungalow it is particularly popular with an older clientele and my furniture is chosen with comfort and style to suit this age group.

“I accept up to two dogs and this appears to encourage my guests to visit year on year. My garden is completely enclosed making it a safe area for dogs and because I am lucky enough to live just a stone throw from Wareham Forest this is a great walking area for both humans and their pooches.

“Wareham is situated very centrally within Dorset and the Purbeck area making my holiday home a great base to explore from.

Ann has had visitors from across Europe (Ann Jaycock)

“Prior to opening part of my home for holidays I owned properties where I let them on an assured tenancy agreement. I am ideally able to comment on the pros and cons of both letting situations.

“It is my experience that although the expenses of running a holiday home are far greater than letting on a longer tenancy agreement, my holiday home has stayed in tip top condition and my guests have always paid prior to visiting which cannot always be said for a longer term tenancy.