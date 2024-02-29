Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser has been launched in memory of former college American football star who died at the age of just 33 following a cancer battle. Craig Roh, a former defensive end for Michigan Wolverines, was secretely battling colon cancer for the last 18 months, his wife, Chelsea Roh said.

In a statement posted on X, she wrote: "This is Craig's wife. I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could. He laid out a timeline for his business so stay tuned. Many have asked how they can help, I've attached our GoFundMe to this post.'

Roh is survived by his wife Chelsea and two-year-old son Max. Over $122,000 of $200,000 (£158,000) target had already been raised as of Thursday afternoon, with proceeds going towards medical expenses, future schooling for their son, and life for his wife.

Former Michigan Wolverines star Craig Roh has died aged 33 after a cancer battle

Roh began as a four-star prospect at Chaparral High School in Arizona, where he was named Player of the Year, before committing to Michigan in 2008. He then played with the Wolverines from 2009 until 2012, recording 51 consecutive starts, which remains a programme record.

Roh played one year in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in 2013 after graduating from Michigan, and then went on to play professional football in the Canadian Football League, including the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who won the Grey Cup in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then left football to pursue a career in technology and relocated to Austin, Texas where he began working for several tech companies while launching an online defensive line coaching football business.

Paying tribute, Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore wrote on X: "I am saddened to hear about the passing of former defensive end Craig Roh, our program's all-time leader in career starts. My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. The entire Roh family is in my thoughts and prayers and we hope for peace and comfort for all who knew this great Wolverine."

Former NFL star Taylor Lewan, who played with Roh and went to college with him wrote a moving tribute about his friend. He said: "Craig and I had a very unique relationship, we didn't have the best friendship at times. We were polar opposites, Craig was more soft spoken, mature and focused when we met and I was a loud loose cannon with zero situational awareness."

He added: "Without Craig I never have the opportunity to live the life I do now. would never have made it to college, never go to the NFL, and would never be sitting in the position I am today. So Craig Roh really and truly did change my life for the better.

Advertisement

Advertisement