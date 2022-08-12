Normal People actress, Daisy Edgar-Jones stuns in a patterned co-ord with blue feather fringe as she attends the Berlin premiere of Where The Crawdads Sing.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ premiere on Thursday 10 August in Berlin, Germany.

The actress, 24, from London, took to the red carpet in an eye-catching patterned two-piece outfit, with a sleeveless blouse complete with a dusty blue, ostrich feather fringe. Her lower half rocked coordinating cropped trousers with a slight flare.

Daisy finished off the bold, patterned, La DoubleJ look with a pair of brown leather heeled boots. The entire outfit was very reminiscent of the 1970s era, which worked perfectly with her relaxed, laid-back ombre hair and curtain bangs.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the “Where The Crawdads Sing” premiere on August 10, 2022 - in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

She attended the event alongside the film’s producer, Elizabeth Gabler, who wore a simple, yet stylish navy blue look with strappy sandals.

The Normal People actress has taken on the film adaptation of the 2018 novel by Delia Owens, with the same name.

The drama follows two timelines that slowly intertwine, one which focuses on young social outcast, Catherine ‘Kya’ Clark, played by Edgar-Jones.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (L) and Elizabeth Gabler attend the “Where The Crawdads Sing” premiere on August 10, 2022 - in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

Her character is forced to raise herself in the marshes outside of her hometown, after being abandoned by her family.

She said her rise to fame after the release of Normal People was a “very lonely experience”, as it all escalated at the start of the pandemic.

The star told The Mirror: “The theme of isolation really stuck with me, especially with everything we have been through because of the pandemic.”

