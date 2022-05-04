The stand-up comedian known for his Netflix show The Closer has received backlash in the past for his controversial views on trans people

Dave Chappelle has been attacked during a stand-up performance in the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles.

The stand-up comedian was taking part in the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, when the incident occurred.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is limited footage of the assault, but eye witnesses have said that the stand-up was attacked while on-stage, with actor Jamie Foxx coming to his aid.

The assault takes place a few months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over comments he made about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Here’s everything you need to know about the assault and what Chappelle has said.

What happened to Dave Chappelle?

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has been attacked on stage in Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

Chappelle was attacked on stage during his stand-up performance for the Netflix Is A Joke Festival at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

According to Brianna Sacks, a reporter at the show, Chappelle was “charged and tackled,” just as his performance was ending.

Sacks said that security, “rushed and started punching and kicking the s*** out of Chappelle’s attacker”.

Chris Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year was also performing.

Sacks tweeted: “After Chappelle got attacked, he came on stage and they joked that it was Will Smith.”

Actor Jamie Foxx who was there to watch the show is said to be one of those who ran up to help.

Videos posted by members of the crowd heard Chappelle say: “Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat.”

In the video you can hear Foxx respond: “I thought that was part of the show.”

Netflix has not yet commented on the incident.

Who attacked Dave Chappell?

The identity of the person who carried out the assault is not yet known.

The suspect was seen on video being taken into an ambulance with a badly dislocated arm and no motive for the attack has been given.

After the incident, Chappelle joked about his attacker, stating: “It was a trans man”.

Chappelle has come under fire in the past due to his transphobic comments.

What has Dave Chappelle said about trans people in the past?

Chappelle has been called out in the past for transphobic jokes towards the trans community.

In October 2021 his Netflix special The Closer, received backlash after he told his audience that, “gender is a fact.”

Calls for Netflix to remove the special went unanswered and this led 00 Netflix employees walking out in protest.

Commenting on the backlash at the time Chappelle said: “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience.

“But you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands.”

A number of Netflix stars have expressed their support for Netflix staff over the walkout.

In the wake of the incident a number of actors expressed their support for the trans community.