On Sunday 22 October 2023, Dave Courtney was found dead at the age of 64 at his home in Plumstead, South East London, dubbed ‘Camelot Castle.’ A statement on social media stated that he had taken his own life; only hours before his death, the former East End gangster turned writer and actor Dave Courtney watched his football team Charlton Athletic play before enjoying a meal at The Valley.

Dave Courtney, who was born in Bermondsey, London in 1959, and had links to notorious hardmen, the Kray Twins and Lenny McLean, had multiple trials over the years and received an 18-month conditional discharge for possessing live ammunition without a firearms certificate, and a bankruptcy filing. Dave Courtney was also arrested and charged with possessing a prohibited weapon in 2009 and was remanded in HMP Belmarsh but was then cleared of all charges.

Dave Courtney who is said to have been the inspiration for the character Vinnie Jones played in Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, reportedly liked to keep his relationship status as private as possible, but he had been previously married to Jennifer Lucreat Pinto whom he met whilst she was working in a nightclub he owned. Dave Courtney was found dead at his home in Plumstead East London, known as ‘Camelot Castle.’ According to the Daily Mail, “It was a former school turned mansion and was decorated with golden lions and Union Jacks. There was also a statue of a sniper peering over the wall, a replica of King Arthur’s Sword in the Stone and a bust of his own head. Also, there was a blue plaque that read: ‘David J Courtney born 17.2 1959 amusing raconteur, prolific author and infamous f***er resides here.”