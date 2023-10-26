Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you've not tuned into Netflix's 'Beckham' documentary, then you are truly missing out. Whatever you think of the couple and their rise to the top, the documentary is a surprisingly honesty insight into exactly what it takes - and what you have to lose - to maintain an image at the forefront of British society.

Through the four-part docuseries, we see the toll that maintaining a public image with a Spice Girl had on David Beckham's football, but also the trials and tribulations that Victoria had to manoeuvre through. A cheating scandal and some pretty vile football chants are two just examples of what the singer-turned-fashion designer had to overcome - both of which the docuseries touched on.

We'd be lying if we said it was all plain sailing, it clearly wasn't but the couple have tried hard to beat off controversy and news scandals to maintain a family bond for their now four children.

David and Victoria Beckham (Getty)

And most of all this took place in a time before social media, when the press was far more intrusive, and football hooliganism was arguably far worse than in UK football today. Of course, these are all things famous UK couples - whether they are athletes, models, influencers, or actors - must overcome today too.

All of this comes together to make the following point: David and Victoria Beckham were the originators of what it means to be a high-profile UK couple today. These two stars walked so the likes of Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury could run today and stay in the limelight.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are an example of a more recent UK showbiz couple (Getty)

The docuseries is full of nostalgic pictures of David and Victoria walking to dinners and through airports dripped in designer clothing. Images that celebrities today seem all too keen to see published.

We could also put it this way. David Beckham's move to Real Madrid caught the world's attention back in 2003 with headlines surrounding Victoria's relocation to the Spanish capital and what it would mean for her career. This summer we saw England's record goalscorer move to another European giant - Bayern Munich.

Yes, his wife is a whole lot less famous than Beckham's, but did anyone really care to know where they are living in Munich?