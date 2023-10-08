David Walliams was on Britain's Got Talent for a decade after joining in 2012

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fremantle, the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent, said it is open to resolving David Walliams' claims “amicably” but is prepared to “robustly defend” itself

The company, which is being sued by Walliams, released a statement after the Sun on Sunday newspaper released details of the former talent show judge’s £10m High Court legal claim against Fremantle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sun said the data protection case relates to the comedian and author’s microphone being kept on and recording throughout all filming of the show, including breaks, and a claim that transcripts were taken.

David Walliams is suing his former employers at Britain’s Got Talent over a leaked derogatory rant he made about a contestant.

It is alleged thousands of hours of recordings were kept which included “private information… recorded without his consent or knowledge”, the newspaper said.

In response, a Fremantle spokesperson said: “We had a long and productive relationship with David and so are surprised and saddened by this legal action.

“For our part, we remain available and open to dialogue to resolve this matter amicably.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, in the interim, we will examine the various allegations and are prepared to robustly defend ourselves if necessary.”

Walliams had been a judge on the ITV talent programme since 2012, but did not return for the latest series earlier this year.

The 52-year-old was replaced by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, who joined the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Walliams left the show after he apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during filming breaks in January 2020 at the London Palladium which came to light in November 2022 after a transcript was leaked to the Guardian.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The publication reported a spokesperson for Thames TV, part of Fremantle, had said that although the production company regarded Walliams’ comments as private, his language was “inappropriate”.