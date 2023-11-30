Take a walk down the memory lane as we look at the ups and downs of Brookside’s Corkhill family

The Corkhill family, played by (left to right) Claire Sweeney, Dean Sullivan, Sue Jenkins, and George Christopher, from soap Brookside Credit: Lime Pictures/PA

The actor Dean Sullivan best known for his role as Jimmy Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap Brookside has died aged 68. The actor's family confirmed the news in a statement that read and explained that he “passed away peacefully following a short illness.”

Launched in 1982 Brookside was filmed on a real-life cul-de-sac in Liverpool. Dean Sullivan played Jimmy Corkhill and joined the cast in 1986 until the show was cancelled in 2003. He was married to Jackie Corkhill (Sue Jenkins) and the couple shared eldest daughter Lindsey Corkhill (Claire Sweeney) and their son Jimmy Corkhill (George Christopher).

Dean and Sue played one of Brookside's most iconic couples despite the fact she only joined the programme in 1991. Jackie Corkhill arrived in Brookside as Jimmy Corkhill’s estranged wife who decided to give their marriage another go, moving into Jimmy’s brother's Billy Corkhill’s old house at number 10 with daughter Lindsay. The couple had many ups and downs over the years but she finally left him in 2001.

Since leaving the soap Sue has gone on to star in many TV programmes including Holby City, Emmerdale and Doctor Who. She has been married to actor David Fleeshman since 1978.

In true soap style, life on the close for Lindsay Corkhill wasn’t easy. She was married to a drug dealer Gary Stanlow and they had daughter, Kylie, together but she then fell in love with neighbour Mike Dixon. It was a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ style storyline as the Cornhill's and Dixons had been feuding for years. The couple along with Kylie decide to flee the county for a better life in Australia but when ex-husband Gary finds out he plants drugs in Kylie's teddy bear. They were stopped in Bangkok, arrested and sent to jail for months as the families fought to free them.

In real life Claire Sweeney has a much happier life than her fictional character. She has become a well known and much loved TV personality starring in many shows such as Loose Women, 60 Minute Makeover, The Good Ship Murder and Coronation Street. Claire also released an album in 2002 and is set to star in the new series of Dancing on Ice which will air in January 2024.

Little Jimmy Corkhill, played by actor George Christopher, wasn't around for long. He briefly appeared in the soap between 1991 and 1992. Drug addict Little Jimmy resented his father but returned to Brookside in 1996 after spending time in a French prison for drug-related offences. When his mother Jackie found out he had smuggled drugs into Britain she flushed it down the toilet. A few months later the drug dealers came looking for Little Jimmy and his body was later found by his father after he was murdered by them.