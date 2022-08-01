Kate Garraway told the Good Morning Britain audience that her husband was rushed to hospital and is at risk of losing a kidney.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has had a series of health concerns since he contracted Covid-19 back in 2020.

Kate took three weeks off her job presenting Good Morning Britain to look after Derek after he was hospitalised in July.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She returned to the show on Monday and updated the audience on her husband’s condition, saying: “We called an ambulance, went to A and E, where they said he had a very severe sepsis, life threatening sepsis. So it was really dramatic.

“His blood pressure was so low.

“Unfortunately, his kidneys were really badly infected, blocked.

“The challenge now is to save them. So that’s where we’ve been for the last three weeks.”

Derek is currently in hospital receiving care but he has been off the intensive ward - Kate told the GMB audience that one of his kidneys is looking good but the other is still in high dependency.

He has needed constant medical care since he contracted Covid-19 in March 2020 and has been in and out of hospital.

Kate Garraway

Kate has shared new information on her husband's illness.

The broadcaster and journalist is known for her work with ITV News Central and GMTV.

She is currently a co-anchor on Good Morning Britain and presents her own show on Smooth Radio.

Kate started her career in 1989 as a production journalist at ITV News Central.

Kate with her two children in 2017.

Kathryn Mary Garraway was born on 4 May 1967 in Abingdon-on-Thames in Berkshire

Over the years she has worked at ITV, Sky News, GMTV, ITV Breakfast and Good Morning Britain

In recent years she has delved into reality TV - she came fourth on the nineteenth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here and she came eight on the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing

Kate was married to Ian Rumsey from 1998 to 2002 - Rumsey was her boss at ITV Meridian

She married her current husband Derek Draper in 2005

The couple live in London with their two children Darcey (16-years-old) and William (13-years-old)

Kate released a book called The Power of Hope in April 2021

She received an MBE in 2022 for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity

Kate has taken to Instagram to thank fans for their support during a difficult time.

She wrote: “Derek’s health took an unexpected and frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care and fighting for his life - again.

“Thanks to the amazing NHS teams and his own extraordinary life force and spirit Derek is back on the right side of it now.”

Connections

Kate with other GMB hosts.

Richard Madeley

Kate hosts GMB with Richard and it was Madeley who she was presenting with when she shared the news about her husband’s hospitalisation.

Richard is a journalist who often presents beside his wife Judy Finnigan (Richard and Judy).

The 66-year-old from Romford has worked in journalism since 1976.

Piers Morgan

Piers was a presenter on GMB for six years but left the show in 2021 after his comments on Megan Markle’s mental health caused a large ruckus online.

The controversial broadcaster began his career in 1988 at The Sun and is never far away from a scandal.

Susanna Reid

Susanna has been a presenter on GMB since 2014.

She has previously worked on BBC Breakfast and Sunday Morning Live.

The 50-year-old from Croydon came runner-up on the eleventh series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Derek Draper

Kate married Derek in 2005 - they have two children together Darcey and William.

Derek is a former lobbyist and political advisor - he was involved in the 1998 “Lobbygate” scandal.

After he contracted Covid-19 in 2020 he has had a series of medical issues that have led to a serious case of sepsis.

Ian Rumsey

Ian was Kate’s boss at ITV Meridian - they were married between 1998 and 2002.

The television producer is now married to Reshma Rumsey and they have two children.

David Beckham

When Kate’s husband Derek was hospitalised last year due to his battle with Covid-19 the football star reached out to help his family.