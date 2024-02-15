Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart was arrested for allegedly punching Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks, but has now been released after being issued with a citation, according to Phoenix Police. After the incident the Phoenix Police Department released a statement which read: “Detectives are investigating an assault that happened late this afternoon between two professional basketball players while in the parking tunnel of the area in downtown Phoenix.

“At around 4.45pm, Phoenix police officers were working in a security capacity during a Suns home game at Footprint Arena when they were called to a fight between two players inside the arena’s parking lot. When the officers arrived, they were directed by security to the players involved. The players were identified as 27-year old Drew Eubanks and 22-year old Isaiah Stewart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers spoke to both players involved and a number of people who witnessed the incident. They learned there was an argument between both players and they arrived at the arena. Witnesses said the argument escalated when they saw Stewart punch Eubanks, causing a minor injury. Both men were separated by security, which ended the fight.

“Detectives responded to investigate the incident and collect evidence. Stewart was arrested for assault and issued a citation and released. The investigation remains active.”