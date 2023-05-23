Dominic Raab resigned as a minister in April 2023 following allegations of bullying other officials

Dominic Raab will stand down as MP at next general election. (Getty Images)

Dominic Raab has confirmed that he will stand down from his role as an MP at the next election.

Raab has been an MP since 2010 and he has worked in a variety of prominent roles during his time in office including Brexit secretary, foreign secretary and first secretary of state.

He also supported prime minister Rishi Sunak during the Conservative leadership race last summer and he also served as justice secretary and deputy prime minister.

But who is Raab’s wife Erika Raab and how many children do the pair have? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Dominic Raab’s wife?

Erika Rey was born in Brazil and she was a marketing student at university when she first met Dominic Raab.

In an interview with The Times, she revealed that she first met Raab just a week after England’s World Cup exit to Brazil in the 2002 World Cup. She said: “It was after Brazil had knocked England out of the World Cup and he asked if I was from Argentina. If you are from Brazil, that is bad.”

The couple met at a party while Raab was working in the Foreign Office. Rey was studying in London at the time and she described their first encounter as “instant attraction.” She explained: “It was an instant attraction. My best friend married his best friend as well, which is really nice.”

Rey moved to Madrid after her studies and the pair managed a long distance relationship with Raab remaining in London. According to the Daily Mail, Raab proposed to Rey on Christmas Eve in 2004 - but the date of their wedding is unknown.

Does Dominic Raab have children?

Dominic Raab and his wife have two sons named Peter and Joshua and both of their children are able to speak fluently in both Portuguese and English. The two children are aged 10 and eight and the family live together in Surrey. The children split their loyalties when it comes to football and they supported both Brazil and England during last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

What does Erika Rabb do for a living?

Erika Rabb has worked in marketing after finishing her studies at University and she was working as marketing executive at Google until 2020.

Why is Dominic Rabb stepping down as an MP?

Dominic Rabb stepped down from his role as a minister in April 2023 when a bullying inquiry found that he had acted in an intimidating way towards officials.

The news of his decision to step down as an MP at the next election comes just a month later.

In a letter from Raab to his constituency he said it had been a “huge honour to represent the Conservatives since 2010 in this wonderful constituency.”

The Liberal Democrats are targeting his seat at the next election and they called on him to stand down immediately to trigger a by-election to replace him.