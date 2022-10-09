Blast happened at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough

A five-year-old girl and her father are among the 10 people named as victims of the devastating explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.

Police are continuing to investigate the blast that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday (7 October) afternoon.

Police said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Irish premier Micheal Martin has met those who were admitted to hospital, the medical team which was on duty on the day of the explosion, and members of Letterkenny fire station. Accompanying Mr Martin were Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue and deputy leader Leo Varadkar.

Mr Martin spoke to members of the emergency services who worked for 24 hours to locate victims following the explosion. Irish police believe the explosion that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjoining buildings was a “tragic accident”.

All of the 10 victims were from the wider Creeslough area.

Who were the victims who died in the explosion?

Undated handout photos issued by An Garda Siochana of (top row, left to right) Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49, the ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022.

The 10 people who died in the blast in Creeslough have now been named by the police.

They are:

48-year-old James O’Flaherty

24-year-old Jessica Gallagher

49-year-old Martin McGill

39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell

13-year-old son James Monaghan

59-year-old Hugh Kelly

49-year-old Martina Martin

50-year-old Robert Garwe

five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe

14-year-old Leona Harper

Tributes paid to the victims

Letterkenny Rugby Club said in a post on Facebook: “We are heartbroken to say our worst fears have been confirmed. Leona Harper tragically lost her life yesterday in Creeslough. Leona was a talented rugby player and an important part of our U14 girls team.

“To Leona’s parents, Hugh and Donna, her brothers Anthony and Jamie, and all of her team mates, we offer you our deepest condolences and support. There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this.”

The search and recovery operation concluded on Saturday afternoon without any further victims being found. Speaking at the cordon around the blast site, Mr Martin said there was “deep sadness” in the village and a “terrible silence” reflecting the enormity of what has happened.

“The entire nation is mourning and deeply saddened,” he said. “A young child in the shop and two teens, as well as men and women who were going about their lives as well. It is a very close-knit community and our heart goes out to them.”

PA, Best: Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

The Taoiseach added: “Talking to those on the front line and everyone involved, they were very moved by the extraordinary support they got from the community here almost immediately. Many volunteers rushed to the scene to try and do everything they could to help because it was an horrific scene they came upon and we must always remember our emergency services.

“I want to thank them for helping those who were trapped and injured. We must do everything we can to support the community. Words on their own will not console someone who has lost a loved one and we have to be with them. We will be with them for quite some time.”

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of Ireland’s main opposition party, also visited Creeslough on Saturday evening, as did the country’s deputy premier, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. The political leaders later joined emergency service members and local residents for a service for the victims at a nearby church.

The major rescue and recovery operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border, and many volunteers from within the local community, extended through the night on Friday and into Saturday.

At a media conference in Milford, Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon, Garda Superintendent David Kelly said: “At this point in time we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this, but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident.”

Applegreen founder and chief executive Joe Barrett said the company was “utterly shocked and saddened” by the “tragic” incident in Creeslough.

Mr Barrett said: “Yesterday was a very dark day for Creeslough, for Donegal, for Ireland, and for all of us in the wider Applegreen family. This is a hugely tragic event, and I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased, and to the entire community in Creeslough.”

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, expressed his shock at the “terrible tragedy”.

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond,” he said.

Prayers were said in the local church in Creeslough on Saturday morning for all those suffering. The congregation at St Michael’s Church heard there was a “tsunami” of grief in the community.