The final months of 2022 have been nothing short of a struggle for presenter Eamonn Holmes, with the GB News host recently revealing his post-injury recovery had been “soul destroying.”

Eamonn Holmes in December 2021 (Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The presenter’s health update has prompted a flood of messages from well-wishers hoping the TV personality can reach full health again soon.

In September, Holmes was forced to take a break from his GB news show as he underwent back surgery for chronic back he’d been suffering after a dislocated pelvis led to three slipped discs.

Earlier this year, the 62-year-old television presenter, who is married to Loose Women star Ruth Langsford , was taken to hospital after struggling with the painful condition and has been seeing a physiotherapist on a regular basis.

The procedure involved severing Eamonn’s sciatic nerves to relieve pressure in his back; he said he was “praying” that it works.

A couple of months later, Holmes was once again forced to take a break from his presenting role after he fractured his shoulder not long after he announced that his mother had died. He sustained the shoulder injury while he was at home resting from his significant back operation.

Here is everything you need to know.

What has he said?

Throughout all of his health troubles, Holmes has been open about his condition, reaching out to fans who are dealing with similar issues.

In September, Holmes wrote to his Twitter followers: "Hello, all my chronic pain sufferers. I know it’s not much help, but it does help a little. I feel to know we are not alone.

"Therefore, from time to time, I make these posts so some of you can share stories and just talk to someone who knows what you are going through."

Now, the presenter has shared a more recent update on his health on social media, revealing that his beleaguered road to recovery has not been an easy one to endure.

On Wednesday (28 December), Holmes gave his Twitter followers an update, saying: “Worked hard at my physio this morning. Very tiring but I’ve now sat on my backside for five hours and feel bad about doing nothing.”

“Lack of mobility & depending on others stops me doing really simple things. For peace of mind, I feel another round of foot exercises coming on.”

When will he be back on GB News?

Fans of the presenter will be wondering when Holmes will be back on our screens fronting his GB News show.