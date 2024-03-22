Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model has died from blood clot at the age of 30, after supposedly undergoing liposuction surgery.

Elena Larrea suffered a pulmonary embolism on Tuesday (March 19) after allegedly having the procedure days before. Her unexpected and untimely death was confirmed on social media by her family, who said that she had died due to a pulmonary thrombosis - which occurs when a clot travels from legs to lungs.

It is unclear what exactly caused the blood clot to form but it is alleged that her death followed a liposuction operation. So, who was Elena Larrea, what exactly happened to her, and what tributes have been paid to her? Here's what you need to know.

Who was Elena Larrea?

Larrea was an influencer, known for her animal activism, and was also an OnlyFans model. She founded the Cuacolandia horse sanctuary seven years ago and worked to save horses, donkeys, mules and other equines that had suffered abuse or been abandoned.

The social media star helped to change the legislature in the Mexican state where she lived to classify bestiality as a crime. She is reported to have joined OnlyFans to prevent the shelter in Atlixco, southeast of Mexico City, from going bankrupt.

Instagram influencer Elena Larrea, who has died at the age of 30. Photo by Instagram/elenaypunto.

At the time, she explained that she was experiencing financial trouble after the Covid-19 pandemic and turned to the adult platform to rescue the sanctuary from closing down because she was in "crisis". She said: "I was already considering closing the sanctuary and finding homes for the horses. Friends started telling me 'you should open an OnlyFans, what if it goes well for you? As I was in crisis, I said ‘Look, I’m going to open one and see if it hits'."

She was able to use the money she made save the sanctuary from closure, and Cuacolandia is now home to nearly 50 animals and has rescued 312 horses from abuse and abandonment.

Larrea has also previously spoken out about her love of horses. She said: “I have always loved horses very much, I have been riding horses since I was a little girl. When I grew up, I had the opportunity to give something back to the horses after all they had given me so I decided to open the Cuacolandia sanctuary.”

She had more than 520,000 followers on her Instagram account, @elenaypunto, where she regularly posted images of herself and the animals she cared for, and spoke about her work in videos.

What happened to Elena Larrea?

Larrea is reported to have lost her life as a result of a blood clot which occured after she underwent liposuction surgery, though it has not been confirmed that she had the procedure.

The statement published by her animal shelter read: "With deep sorrow, we inform you of the departure of Elena Larrea, president and founder of Cuacolandia, who, unfortunately, yesterday, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3.30 pm, died due to a pulmonary thrombosis that caused a clot in the lung. From Cuacolandia, we are very sorry for your loss. "We will remember and continue to work for all that he bravely pushed from this foundation. We will promote their legacy and love so that our cuckoos, donkeys and mules live in freedom and in appropriate conditions in Mexico and in this, our sanctuary of equines rescued from abuse and abandonment. We reiterate our heartfelt condolences to the entire Cuacolandia family as well as the Larrea family and close friends who fought tirelessly for animal rights. "We thank you for all your love and dedication and wish you an eternal rest and peace. She will be missed."

According to the NHS, a pulmonary embolism is when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel in your lungs, and it can be life-threatening if not treated quickly. It has not been confirmed exactly what caused Larrea to have a blood clot.

What tributes have been paid to Elena Larrea?

State governor Sergio Salomon left a tribute to the late activist, and thanked her for all she had done for mistreated animals.

He said: "I deeply regret the death of Elena Larrea, a tireless fighter for the defence of animal welfare. The rescue of thousands of abused horses is testimony to her life and work. On behalf of the Puebla Government, we would like to express our solidarity to her family and friends.

“With the Ministry of the Environment, we can guarantee the protection of the animals at Cuacolandia. We will provide all the necessary help so other horses are cared for by the authorities as well as those already rescued, prioritising their wellbeing at all times. We will follow your example. Rest in peace, Elena.”

Music artist Rich Vagos, who appears to have been close with the late influencer, also shared a tribute on social media. "From the Rich Vagos family, we want to express our deepest condolences on the death of our friend Elena Larrea," read the Instagram post, which also featured a photo of the social media personality sitting on one of her horses.

Describing her as a "fighter, fierce, strong, activist and irreverent as she describes herself," Vagos' post continued, "she will be remembered for her passion and her tireless work dedicated to the protection of animals."

"Her persona and the hue of her trajectory will endure and she will remain in the hearts of her followers, her loved ones and her family, to whom we send strength and a prompt resignation," he shared before concluding, "May you rest in peace."

