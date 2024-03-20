Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beauty and fashion influencer Jessica Pettway has died at the age of 36 following a battle with stage three cervical cancer, her family have announced.

Pettway's sister Reyni confirmed that her sister had died in a post published on her own social media account on Friday (March 15), E! News reported. In the post, where she spoke about her grief, she said her elder sister died on Wednesday March 13.

According to the publication, alongside a picture of her with Jessica together as children, she wrote: "It's my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth. I lost my beautiful big sister 2 days ago, and my heart has never felt pain like this."

Reyni went on to say that Jessica was "the most amazing, strong, confident" woman she had ever met and filled her life "with so much wisdom, prayed for me, and helped me become a better mother." She added, "Life will never be the same without her crazy laugh, pranks, or jokes. Loosing [sic] a sibling feels like a connection between us was destroyed. I love you with all my heart."

Pettway's death comes just eight months afer she first revealed her battle with cervical cancer, but also spoke about how she had been misdiagnosed with another disease before being given the correct cancer diagnosis. It was July when she first shared the news with her Instagram followers.

So, just who was Pettway, what exactly happened to her and what tributes have been paid to her? Here's what you need to know.

Who was Jessica Pettway?

Pettway, was known for posting about beauty and fashion on social media platforms including YouTube and Instagram. She was also mother to two daughters, whom she shared with with her husband of 12 years, Michael; Kailee, aged 10, and three-year-old Zoi Lee.

Late beauty and fashion influencer with her husband of 12 years, Michael; Kailee, aged 10, and three-year-old Zoi Lee. Photo by Instagram/@jessicapettway.

Pettway first had established herself as a social media influencer a decade ago, gaining a audience on YouTube of more than 228,000 subscribers over the past 10 years. Her page, which she began in November of 2013, had more than 400 videos on it.

Pettway also gained more than 150,000 followers on Instagram, as she dubbed herself 'The Compton Bohemian' and provided digital content for people in the genres of style, lifestyle and beauty.

What happened to Jessica Pettway?

On Monday July 31, Pettway returned to her Instagram page, @jessicapettway, following a nine month absence from the platform. She shared two selfies and, in the caption, also shared her health diagnosis with her followers.

She wrote: "I took these photos a few days ago, and it's currently my favourite photo of myself. It brings me so much joy to see how far I've come, because a few months ago I received devastating news. I was diagnosed with stage three cancer. I don't even know where to begin, but I want to share why I've been gone for so long, in hopes that at least one person is encouraged by my story."

She went on to say that she had been misdiagnosed with fibroids, which are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb (uterus).

Fibroids do not often cause symptoms, according to the the NHS, and so they're sometimes diagnosed by chance during a routine gynaecological examination, test or scan. They can, however, cause heavy or painful periods, abdominal or lower back pain, constipation, a frequent need to urinate or pain or discomfort during sex.

Pettway said that she sought repeated medical help after experiencing 'intense vaginal bleeding' since June of 2022. She said she continued to receive a diagnosis of fibroids over the next seven months until she went to an oncologist for an examination on February 8, 2023.

Beauty influencer and mother-of-two Jessica Pettway, who has died aged 36 of cervical cancer. Photo by Instagram/@jessicapettway.

"He performed an out patient biopsy on me,'" she said. "When I woke up from the anesthesia, he casually said, 'Yep you have stage three cervical cancer'.It turns out, it was not a fibroid, but cancer. I was misdiagnosed all this time. I remember hearing that and immediately saying to myself, 'I refuse to make an agreement with that diagnosis'. And so I didn't."

Pettway said she wasn't devastated by the cancer diagnosis because of her faith leading her to believe she would 'get through this', but she added she was upset by 'the reaction of those close to me'.

In a follow-up post on August 4, she shared the impact her health battle had on her young daughters and her husband. She wrote: "'The girls are too young to understand, yet they noticed the changes. They would often ask, 'when is mummy coming home?' Or 'how come mommy keeps going in the ambulance truck?'.

"Being wheeled into the ambulance and waving bye to my kids, only to see them crying for their mummy to stay home, broke me. And watching my husband break down in tears, was rough."

What tributes have been left to Jessica Pettway?

Fans and fellow social media influencers took to Pettway's Instagram page to share their tributes, memories of her and condolences after news of her untimely death broke.

Influencer Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins said: "You are LOVED Jessica! Praying for God’s covering and protection over your beautiful family & THANK YOU for sharing your story."

Author and illustrator Jena Holliday said: "My heart is so sad hearing this news. Last week I “randomly” thought of you and came to your page. I’ll always remember your kindness to me and how you supported my art as I started years ago. Praying for your family during this time. Rest peacefully."

One fan said: "My heart is broken. Words can’t describe how I feel hearing of your passing. I did not know you personally but I felt your vibe and beautiful soul for many years through YouTube and IG! My prayers are with your husband, children and family. The community lost you but Heaven has received you back to our creator."

Another follower called her a 'queen'. She said: "So very sad to hear about your passing. Theirs many influencers out there but whew you really influenced. Rest in Heaven Queen. This fight was not fair."