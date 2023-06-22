The biggest tech battle of all time is expected to take place at The Octagon - the home of the Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC)

The rollercoaster that is 2023 continues as two of the world's biggest tech billionaires have agreed to meet each other face-to-face in a brutal cage fight. Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta extraordinaire Mark Zuckerberg will aim to prove who is the best.

Musk has had a turbulent last 12 months with his ownership and running of Twitter coming under scrutiny, leading to him stepping down as CEO and hiring a replacement. To name just one, a lawsuit on behalf of employees has recently been filed against the popular social media platform for not paying out bonuses after its acquisition.

While it has not been plain sailing for Zuckerberg either, with the 39-year-old coming under fire regularly, such as for alleged data and privacy breaches as well as laying off more than 11,000 workers via email just last year.

This will not be the first time the two tech geniuses have come to blows, with Elon Musk taking aim at Meta's WhatsApp Messenger in May. He posted a tweet saying how the app 'cannot be trusted' in response to scrutiny it came under for microphone bugs and issues.

Zuckerberg is also on record throwing shade at Twitter and during a recent podcast interview with Lex Friedman said: “I’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it”. Even his fellow company officials have been getting in on it, with Meta chief product officer Chris Cox telling employees of plans to create a version of Twitter that is "sanely run" for creators, which was met with cheers.

Now the duo, who combined are worth well-over $300 billion, want to settle their differences the old fashioned way - a fight. Here is everything you must know about the planned cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

What has been said about the Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg cage fight?

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are set to square off inside the UFC's Octagon in Las Vegas, Nevada - Credit: Getty

Posting on his social media platform Twitter on Wednesday (21 June), Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. Replying to a user, he said how he is "up for it" and will introduce the Meta owner to his special fighting moves.

Musk continued: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

Responding to the challenge on Instagram, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption: "send me location", which Musk responded "Vegas Octagon".

The Octagon is a competition mat and fenced-in area that is the home of the Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC). It is located in Las Vegas, Nevada in the US.

A Meta spokesperson told the BBC: "The story speaks for itself."

This is not the first time Elon Musk has challenged someone to fisticuffs, with the billionaire jokingly challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat” in March 2022. He also sparked a feud with some Kremlin officials in the process.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fighting experience compared - and who will win?

The Octagon - Credit: UFC

To what may come as a surprise to many, both Musk and Zuckerberg have extensive combat backgrounds - one more recent and successful than the other, though.

Mark Zuckerberg shocked the world back in May when he revealed how he had emerged from his first-ever Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in California with gold and silver medals. He represents San Jose-based team the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

While Musk, who compared to his tech nemesis is around six-inches taller at 6ft 1 compared to Zuckerberg's 5ft 7.5in frame, previously trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu when he was a young boy. Musk has also been pictured squaring off against a sumo wrestler where he allegedly managed to throw him.