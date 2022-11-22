Hemsworth is taking time off from acting after learning he is ‘eight to 10 times more likely’ to develop Alzheimer’s Disease

Elsa Pataky attended the Australian Premiere of Poker Face with her husband Marvel actor, Chris Hemsworth in Sydney last week. The actress is starring in the film alongside director Russell Crowe and her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games).

Hemsworth, who is best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel franchise has since revealed he is taking some time out of acting following his National Geographic documentary series Limitless.

Speaking to Vanity Fair the actor said: “Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet. And then you start talking about kids and family.”

The series also revealed that Hemsworth is “eight to 10 times more likely” to develop Alzheimer’s Disease, with the actor sharing that the revelation had “really triggered something in me to want to take some time off.”

So, who is Elsa Pataky and how did she and her husband meet? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Elsa Pataky?

Elsa Pataky was born on 18 July, 1976 as Elsa Lafuente Medianu in Madrid, Spain. The model and actress’ stage name is in honour of her maternal grandmother Rosa Pataky.

The actress is best known for her role as Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious franchise, starring alongside Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, and Gal Gadot for the franchise’s fifth instalment Fast Five and reappearing in three additional sequels.

Elsa Pataky attends the Australian Premiere of Poker Face (Pic: Getty Images)

How did she meet Chris Hemsworth?

The pair were introduced to each other in 2010 by talent agent William Ward. By September, they had already gone public, making their red carpet debut at an event hosted by Los Angeles County Museum of Art. They would go on to marry in the same year whilst on holiday over the Christmas holidays.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain in 2016, Hemsworth said: “There was no great plan to any of it, to be honest. We were on holiday and we said, ‘Why don’t we get married too?’ … There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out. Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said this is a good opportunity with everyone together so we just did it.”

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their two sons Sasha and Tristan attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder (Pic: Getty Images)

How many children do they have?

The couple have three children, welcoming daughter India Rose in May 2012, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan in March 2014. Speaking to Vogue Australia about marriage and becoming a parent, Pataky said: “We did everything very quickly, I don’t know how we survived as a couple.

“We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage. But we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work.”

What has Elsa Pataky starred in?

Pataky has recently starred in Crowe’s film Poker Face, alongside the actor and her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth. Set inside the glamorous world of high-stakes poker and was released in the UK on 12 November on Roku.

Her other credits include Snakes On A Plane, war drama 12 Strong where she played alongside her husband in 2018. Pataky also made a brief cameo appearance as Wolf Woman in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Her other credits include Snakes On A Plane, war drama 12 Strong where she played alongside her husband in 2018. Pataky also made a brief cameo appearance as Wolf Woman in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Why is Chris Hemsworth taking time off from acting?

Hemsworth has revealed that he will be taking time off from acting after discovering some news regarding his health whilst doing the National Geographic documentary series Limitless.

Hemsworth explained it "really triggered something in me to want to take some time off." Reflecting on this he said: "The show, which initially was an exploration of longevity and, of course, should be fun, became even more relevant and important for me, even more poignant than I ever thought it would be.