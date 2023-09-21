Two months since revealing her Alzheimer's diagnosis, TV presenter Fiona Phillips speaks out about life with the condition

Two months since TV presenter Fiona Phillips revealed her Alzheimer's diagnosis, she is still adjusting to life with the condition.

Speaking on World Alzheimer’s Day, the star revealed how she is being injected with experimental drugs daily, as part of a clinical trial of the medication being carried out by doctors at University College Hospital, in London.

And she told The Mirror she is keeping busy - with walks in the park, coffees with friends or evenings out with husband, Martin Frizell. But she also explained how things are changing, sometimes very slightly.

"I’m living with it by not letting it ruin things," she said. "I am just carrying on as much as I can. It’s when I talk about it that I can’t quite believe I’m talking about myself.

"I’m not sure if the drugs are working or not. I don’t think anyone would know there is anything wrong with me, but who knows? Would they?"

The TV icon is speaking out in a bid to keep the spotlight on the scientific work she is helping - through the drugs trial - as the search for a cure continues.

Raising awareness of the condition and reminding people there is always hope are also at the top of her list.

"I keep having these moments where I think, ‘what’s the word?’," she went on. "It doesn’t happen all the time, just occasionally, and that’s just not me at all. I can normally talk until next Christmas.

"It is just weird when it happens because I’m thinking, 'why has my mouth stopped and I’m still thinking about the sentence?'. It’s really weird."

The doctors are still regularly monitoring her, she revealed, with cognitive tests to see if the trial drugs could be stabilising - or even reversing - symptoms.

However, the medics and Fiona are unaware if she is receiving the medication or a placebo, which ensures the quality of the research.

"Martin is still stabbing me three times a day with these tiny needles with the drugs," she explained. "I think he’ll be disappointed if it comes to an end and he can’t do that any more."

Martin, an editor at ITV's This Morning, has stepped up since her diagnosis last year, she said.

"He’s been amazing", she told the paper. "One of the things that has happened to me is that I’ve lost all interest in cooking and food. I did used to like that but now when Martin gets home from work he’ll cook. I do feel a bit guilty because it’s another pressure on him but I just can’t be bothered.

"There are some days I can’t be bothered to do anything. It’s partly this malaise that I’m in I suppose."

And it is the feeling she may be losing some of the trademark vocal dexterity that made her a favourite on our screens that is causing some anxiety, she said.

"I do get anxious about things which I never ever got anxious about in my life before," she went on. "I can’t be specific about what sort of things cause it, but it’s just there.

"I used to be hopping on trains and planes at a moment’s notice when I was working but I wouldn’t do that now. I haven’t been out much recently to be honest with you, I just don’t seem to fancy it.

"I haven’t been going round telling everyone about it because I don’t want people pointing at me and saying, ‘Oh look, there’s that woman with the Alzheimers'.

"On TV, whatever is happening you just have to keep going with the smiley face. If only you knew what went on behind that smiley face.

"Sometimes it’s the same now and I put on a show - and I think people who don’t know about it wouldn’t know there was anything wrong with me."

Fiona Phillips has spoken out after revealing her Alzheimer's diagnosis (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Theirworld)

Her mother and father both suffered with the condition, and Fiona discussed how her experience with them has clarified what may lie ahead.

"I’ve seen how bad it can be at first hand when my mum and dad had this illness and ended up in care homes, it is horrible," she said.

But she maintains there are many bright points in her life, including holidays in Italy, trips to Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea and most recently, the offer to be the Christmas cover star for a glossy magazine.

"I’m very excited about that. It’s so nice they want me and they make a real fuss of you on those magazine shoots," she added.

So, is she 'living well with Alzhiemer's'?

"Yes, I’m living with it. I try and ignore it. Sometimes I don’t even remember that I’ve got it - probably because I’ve got it."