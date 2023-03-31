The former president is the first in US history to be indicted

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former president Donald Trump, in what is a first for US history. Trump, who had predicted that he would be arrested on his social media platform Truth Social, is expected to make a court appearance next week on Tuesday in New York for his arraignment.

The former president and 2024 presidential hopeful has described the ruling as: “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.” Manhattan prosecutors have been investigating Trump for the alleged payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election, however the exact charges against him are not yet known.

Despite being married, allegations of affairs and sexual assault have followed the former president, although it doesn’t seem to deter his fans. So, how many times has Trump been married? Here’s everything you need to know.

How many wives has Donald Trump had?

The former US president has been married three times, whilst most people are familiar with his current wife Melania who was the former first lady, who were his first two wives?

Donald Trump’s marriage history:

Ivana Trump

Donald Trump and Ivana at a social engagement in New York in December 1989 (Photo: SWERZEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s first wife was the Czech-American model and businesswoman Ivana Trump (nee Zelníčková). The couple met in an upmarket New York bar in 1976 and tied the knot the following year. Together they welcomed three children: Donald Jr. (1977), Ivanka (1981) and Eric (1984). Ivana was a fixture of New York’s social scene and worked as an interior design consultant for her husband’s firm.

Their marriage fell apart when he began an affair in the early 1990s with the actress and model Marla Maples. The split made tabloid headlines, with Ivana telling Vanity Fair in 1990 that “The children are all wrecks”. They filed for divorce in 1991.

After divorcing Trump, Ivana remarried twice to Riccardo Mazzucchelli and Rossano Rubicondi, however both unions ended in divorce. She passed away in July 2022 from a fall at the age of 73. Following her death Trump paid tribute to his ex-wife on his social media platform Truth Social, he shared that she was a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life”.

Marla Maples

Donald Trump and Marla Maples after marrying in a private wedding ceremony at Trump’s Plaza Hotel, in New York in December 1993 (Photo: BOB STRONG/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump married Marla Maples, with whom he had been having an affair with in a ceremony at Trump Plaza in December 1993, with the pair welcoming daughter Tiffany two months prior in October. The marriage wouldn’t last with Maples and Trump separating in 1997 and officially divorcing in 1999.

Their divorce was just as publicised as their affair, reported by Bustle at the time of their separation she told the Daily Telegraph that her former husband was “ego-driven” and “obsessive”, adding that their marriage was “built on an illusion”. A spokesperson for Maples at the time said the comments had been taken out of context. Maples has not remarried, in 2016 she appeared on the 22nd season of Dancing with the Stars finishing in 10th place.

Melania Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in November 2022 (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Donald Trump and Melania Trump (nee Knauss) met at a party in September 1998. They got engaged in 2004, with the New York Times reporting Melania’s engagement ring was worth $1.5 million. In January 2005 they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, with the reception held at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate. In March 2006 they welcomed their first son, Barron.

Melania supported Trump throughout his presidential campaign, making her first solo speech in 2016 at a rally in Pennsylvania. However news of the alleged affair with Daniels broke in 2018, according to the adult film star it took place in June 2006, soon after Barron was born.

In 2018 Melania took part in a tell-all interview with ABC News where she was asked about her husband and the alleged affair. She told interviewer Tom Llamas: “it was not a concern or focus of mine, I’m a mother and a First Lady and I have much more important things to think about and to do”.

How many children does he have?

Trump has five children from his three marriages. His first three children Donald Jr. Ivanka and Eric all played major roles in his 2016 presidential campaign, they are also executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization and have previously appeared as advisors on his reality TV series The Apprentice.

Following Trump’s campaign announcement for 2024, Ivanka has confirmed she won’t be taking part in the campaign this time around and did not attend his candidacy announcement. Speaking to Fox News she said: “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritise my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

Donald Trump’s children, (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump's daughter with his second wife, Tiffany, is a legal research assistant at Georgetown University Law Center. She campaigned for her father throughout his 2016 presidential campaign and in his 2020 bid for re-election.