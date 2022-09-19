The last person to have a state funeral in the UK was Winston Churchill, with the Queen Mother and Princess Diana having a ceremonial funeral

The Queen’s state funeral is underway at Westminster Abbey.

Following the death of the UK’s longest reigning monarch, a national mourning period of 10 days was declared.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen lay in state at Westminster Hall up until 6.30am on the day of her funeral.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners have paid their respects to the Queen, with some queueing before the Hall even opens.

It is the first state funeral since Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, with the Queen Mother and Prince Philip having a ceremonial funeral.

It’s expected to be a pricey affair, but how much does a state funeral cost? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Queen’s coffin is carried to the Royal Hearse after landing in London (Pic: Getty Images)

How much does a state funeral cost?

State funerals are publicly funded and can end up costing millions.

The predicted cost of the Queen’s funeral has not been declared.

Previous funerals for members of the Royal Family have been pricey, with the Queen Mother’s ceremonial funeral reportedly costing the taxpayer £5.4 million.

Speaking the The Big Issue, royal expert Elizabeth Norton said costs for the Queen would be “probably a fair bit more”.

Norted added: “It is really difficult to give an estimate for the Queen’s funeral. No British monarch has died for 70 years and the monarch’s funeral always tends to be on a considerably larger scale than funerals for other members of the royal family.”

Who pays for it?

State funerals are publically funded, this means that the cost will ultimately fall on the UK taxpayers.

King Charles standing in vigil at the coffin of the Queen Mother in 2002 (Pic: Getty Images)

Did the Queen Mother have a state funeral?

The Queen Mother had a ceremonial funeral after she died at the age of 101 in March, 2002.

She was the last royal family member to lie in state at Westminster Hall, with over 200,000 people paying their respects to her over a three day period.

According to a House of Commons research briefing paper, policing costs were £4.3m and the cost for lying in state came to £825,00.

Guardsmen escort the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Did Princess Diana have a state funeral?

Princess Diana did not have a state funeral, following her death in a car accident in 1997.

She instead had a ceremonial funeral, similar to that of the Queen Mother and Prince Philip.

Princess Diana did not lie in state, her coffin instead lay at rest in the chapel of St James’ Palace, until her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

After her funeral, Princess Diana’s coffin was taken to the Spencer home at Althorp for a private burial on an island in a lake.

Winston Churchill’s state funeral in 1965 (Pic: Getty Images)

Did Churchill have a state funeral?

The last person to have a state funeral in the UK was Churchill in 1965.

The former prime minister led the UK to victory during the second world war.

It was granted permission by the late Queen, with Churchill lying in state at Westminster Hall and having his ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Queen described him in her letter as a “national hero” who “in the hours of our greatest danger was the inspiring leader who strengthened and inspired us all.”

Where will the Queen’s funeral be held?

The Queen’s state funeral is taking place at Westminster Abbey on 19 September.

Her coffin will travel from Westminster Hall, where she will have been lying-in-state for four days.

There will be a royal procession, similar to the one held earlier in the week which took the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

The ceremony will take place at 11am, and will be attended by famous leaders and politicians from around the world.