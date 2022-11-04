The veteran broadcaster who was looking visibly frail concerned viewers

Michael Parkinson has made a rare appearance on BBC Breakfast to talk about his upcoming book My Sporting Life: Memories, moments and declarations, which he has co-written with his son. The 87-year-old veteran broadcaster has kept a low profile since stepping down from his iconic talk show in 2007.

Parkinson interviewed more than 2,000 people during his career, chatting with celebrities including Muhammed Ali, Victoria Beckham and David Bowie. However, he is also known for his more awkward encounters, with the chat show host offering an apology to Meg Ryan in 2021 following their tense interview in 2003.

Affectionately known to his fans as “Parky”, they were delighted to see the father-of-three back on TV, but he was noticeably frail and his appearance has sparked concern for his health.

Speaking to Naga Munchetty, he was asked about his talk show which he famously hosted for nearly four decades, sharing that he didn’t “recognise the person”, adding that “being famous, it changes you”. He also discussed his upcoming book, My Sporting Life, which he has co-written with his son Michael Parkinson Junior, about his late friend English cricketer Fred Trueman.

So, how is Michael Parkinson, what did he say during the BBC Breakfast interview and what exactly happened with Meg Ryan? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Michael Parkinson?

Parkinson is one of the most popular broadcasters in British television history. The 87-year-old started his career in journalism in the 1960s, working on current affair shows for the BBC and Granada television.

His famous talk show, called Parkinson, launched on the BBC in 1971, running until 1982 and restarting again in 1998 until 2007. Throughout his career he interviewed over 2,000 celebrities or notable people from the 20th century. Some of his most famous guests included Sir Paul McCartney, Muhammid Ali, Madonna and David Bowie.

Michael Parkinson appeared on BBC Breakfast to talk about his upcoming book (Pic: BBC Breakfast / PA)

How old is he?

Parkinson was born on 28 March in 1935 making him 87-years-old.

Is he unwell?

Parkinson stepped down from television in 2007. The veteran broadcaster was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013 and had to learn to walk again in 2017 after he had spinal surgery to correct two ruptured discs.

Reported by the Daily Express, he told the Sunday Mirror at the time: “I’ve been ill for the last five years. I’ve overcome prostate cancer, but it’s been a difficult period of my life. And my spinal operation has involved a long and unpleasant recovery.

“But in many ways what gets me through is the thought of not becoming redundant. I don’t want to be on the waste heap – and that more than anything else is the best motivation for anyone growing old.”

Parkinson looked noticeably frail during his BBC Breakfast interview, with fans taking to social media to share their concern. One Twitter user tweeted: “Wow. When you haven’t seen someone on screen for a long time you expect them to stay looking like that forever. Didn’t recognise Michael Parkinson until he spoke.”

Whilst another tweeted that “This is what old age looks like”.

What did he say on BBC Breakfast?

Parkinson was invited onto BBC Breakfast on Thursday (4 November) to talk about his new book which was written by his son. The broadcaster was interviewed by presenter Naga Munchetty who asked him: “Do you get sick of seeing the TV clips?”

Parkinson said: “Do I get sick of it? Absolutely. I don’t recognise the person.” He added: “It’s a disguise, this is a disguise. All of it. You’re not yourself at all. It changes you. No matter how considerate you might be of the problems of being famous, it changes you, and it’s bound to.”

“Just people’s reaction to you and it makes you sometimes a worse person than you are.”

He went onto discuss writing commenting: “Writing never did that at all, writing challenges you all the time to actually do it properly.”

“If you appear on television as we do and you get to be famous and all that sort of thing, there’s a danger that you might actually swallow all of that and sort of think ‘that’s what it’s all about’.

“If you’re going to write, it’s different, it’s much more difficult to be able to write well than to perform well on television. It’s a different thing I know, but from my point of view, I’m much more proud of what I’ve done as a writer than I am as a TV person.”

What happened with Meg Ryan?

In 2003 Parkinson interviewed actress Meg Ryan following the release of Jane Campion’s movie thriller The Cut. The interview was a tense one, with Parkinson becoming noticeably frustrated as Ryan became more uncomfortable, eventually telling him to “wrap it up”.

The chat show host offered Ryan an apology in August 2021, speaking to Radio Times, Parkinson said: “I wish I hadn’t lost my temper with Meg Ryan. I wish I’d dealt with it in a more courteous manner. I was quite obviously angry with her and it’s not my business to be angry towards the guests. I came across as kind of pompous and I could have done better.”

