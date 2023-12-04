Paris Hilton has had a busy week as she welcomes new baby girl and celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Simple Life

Paris Hilton’s TV series ‘Paris in Love’ is back for its second series. Season one was released in November 2021 and gave fans an insight into her personal life as she prepared to marry Carter Reum. Now the Hilton Heiress is back to share more behind the scenes of her life as a superstar.

It’s been a very good week for Paris Hilton, 42, who recently celebrated the 2th anniversary of ‘The Simple Life’. The TV series which ‘started it all’ and starred BFF Nicole Richie. Paris also announced this week that she and husband Carter Reum have welcomed a second child - a baby girl named London.

The socialite is back for a brand new series of her TV show Paris in Love. Season 2 of Paris in Love will follow the socialite as she brings new baby boy Phoenix into the world after keeping the surrogacy a secret even from her family she is now ready to show him off to the world. This series will also focus on the launch of her memoir and the reaction from her family.

In the book she reveals shocking moments throughout her life in the public eye and discusses the trauma she went thought as she was forced to attend ‘emotional growth boarding schools’ and survived almost two years of verbal, physical and sexual abuse.

Who is in Pairs in Love?

The series mainly focuses on Paris Hilton and Carter Reum but mother Kathy Hilton and younger sister Nicky Hilton also feature in the series.

Where to watch Paris in Love season 2?

The entire second series Paris in Love is available to binge-watch from November 30 on Prime Video and Now TV.

How to watch Paris in Love season 1

If you need to catch up with season 1 of Paris in Love, all eight episodes are available to watch on Prime Video and Now TV.