Ilary Blasi: The One and Only | Who is the ex-wife of Francesco Totti as her documentary arrives on Netflix?
Considered the Victoria to Francesco Totti’s David Beckham, former Mrs. Francesco Totti, Ilary Blasi, gives her side of their divorce in “The One and Only.”
The course of true love never did run smooth, as William Shakespeare once said, but he probably didn’t have the end of the relationship between former Roma and Italian football legend Francesco Totti and his ex-wife Ilary Blasi in mind and the incredibly public split both endured in Italian media. That is the crux of a recent Netflix documentary, “Ilary Blasi: The One and Only,” in which the Italian television host, former model and former child actress recounts her side of the story.
Blasi tied the knot with Francesco Totti, a professional footballer, on June 19, 2005, at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli. The couple's wedding ceremony was broadcast on television, and the proceeds were generously donated to charity. Their first child, Cristian, was born on November 6, 2005, followed by the arrival of their daughter, Chanel, on May 13, 2007. Widely regarded as the "Italian Beckhams," the couple's private lives became a subject of speculation in Italian magazines and tabloids.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On March 10, 2016, the couple welcomed their third child, Isabel. However, the trajectory of their relationship took a turn, and on July 11, 2022, it was publicly announced that Totti and Blasi had separated. Initially, Totti had attributed the breakup to Blasi, but on November 24, 2023, it was revealed that the separation occurred due to confusion and misunderstanding.
But with all the cause celebre in Italy regarding the end of their relationship, one that perhaps didn’t make it into the gossip pages as much in the United Kingdom as it did in Italy, who is Ilary Blasi - other than Totti’s ex-wife?
Who is Ilary Blasi?
Ilary Blasi, born on April 28, 1981, in Rome, was named after one of her mother's favourite Western movie heroines. Introduced to show business by her mother, Ilary's foray into the entertainment industry began at a young age. Her first job was a TV ad for "Panettone Galbusera" after being spotted at a casting call.
Ilary's early career included roles in films like "David & David," "Da Grande," and "Vizio di vivere." In the late 1990s, she explored various avenues to re-enter show business, from modelling and fashion runways to competing in the Miss Italia pageant in 1998. Despite initial challenges, she made a successful comeback by joining the cast of the TV show "Passaparola" in 2001.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Her real TV career commenced in 2001 as a member of the dance troupe "Letterine" on "Passaparola” and continued her presence on TV with shows like "Top of the Pops," "Che tempo che fa," and "Le Iene." She hosted various programs, showcasing her versatility and becoming a regular figure on Italian television.
Blasi also made a mark in the advertising world, featuring in campaigns for brands like Bilboa, Bon Bon, Miss Criminal, and Vogue eyewear. She became the ambassador for Comete, a jewellery company, alongside her partner Francesco Totti. Over the years, she endorsed several brands, including Vodafone and Stroili oro.
When is “Ilary Blasi: The One and Only” released on Netflix?
“Ilary Blasi: The One and Only” is available to stream now on Netflix.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.