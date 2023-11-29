Considered the Victoria to Francesco Totti’s David Beckham, former Mrs. Francesco Totti, Ilary Blasi, gives her side of their divorce in “The One and Only.”

Ilary Blasi and her divorce from Francesco Totti (inset) was the talk of Italian tabloids akin to the Beckham's coverage during a scandal (Credit: Getty Images)

Blasi tied the knot with Francesco Totti, a professional footballer, on June 19, 2005, at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli. The couple's wedding ceremony was broadcast on television, and the proceeds were generously donated to charity. Their first child, Cristian, was born on November 6, 2005, followed by the arrival of their daughter, Chanel, on May 13, 2007. Widely regarded as the "Italian Beckhams," the couple's private lives became a subject of speculation in Italian magazines and tabloids.

On March 10, 2016, the couple welcomed their third child, Isabel. However, the trajectory of their relationship took a turn, and on July 11, 2022, it was publicly announced that Totti and Blasi had separated. Initially, Totti had attributed the breakup to Blasi, but on November 24, 2023, it was revealed that the separation occurred due to confusion and misunderstanding.

But with all the cause celebre in Italy regarding the end of their relationship, one that perhaps didn’t make it into the gossip pages as much in the United Kingdom as it did in Italy, who is Ilary Blasi - other than Totti’s ex-wife?

Who is Ilary Blasi?

AS Roma captain Francesco Totti (R) smiles to his wife Italian TV star Hilary Blasi leave the church after their wedding 19 June 2005 in Rome. (Credit: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Ilary Blasi, born on April 28, 1981, in Rome, was named after one of her mother's favourite Western movie heroines. Introduced to show business by her mother, Ilary's foray into the entertainment industry began at a young age. Her first job was a TV ad for "Panettone Galbusera" after being spotted at a casting call.

Ilary's early career included roles in films like "David & David," "Da Grande," and "Vizio di vivere." In the late 1990s, she explored various avenues to re-enter show business, from modelling and fashion runways to competing in the Miss Italia pageant in 1998. Despite initial challenges, she made a successful comeback by joining the cast of the TV show "Passaparola" in 2001.

Her real TV career commenced in 2001 as a member of the dance troupe "Letterine" on "Passaparola” and continued her presence on TV with shows like "Top of the Pops," "Che tempo che fa," and "Le Iene." She hosted various programs, showcasing her versatility and becoming a regular figure on Italian television.

Blasi also made a mark in the advertising world, featuring in campaigns for brands like Bilboa, Bon Bon, Miss Criminal, and Vogue eyewear. She became the ambassador for Comete, a jewellery company, alongside her partner Francesco Totti. Over the years, she endorsed several brands, including Vodafone and Stroili oro.

When is “Ilary Blasi: The One and Only” released on Netflix?