An influencer and mum-of-three who lost her three-year-old son in a "tragic accident" has thanked the people who attended his celebration of life.

Mother-of-three Laura Merritt Walker, who runs the lifestyle blog Merritt & Style, took to her Instagram page earlier this month to tell her followers that her youngest son Callahan had died.

"We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week," she wrote in a joint post with her husband David Walker. The post included photos of the trio together, along with a photo of the three holding hands in hospital and also a video of their late son.

No official cause of the little boy's death has been released, but today (Monday February 26), Merritt Walker took to her Instagram Stories again to thank people who attended his celebration of life, which was held yesterday (Sunday February 25).

In the statement about Callahan's celebration of life, which was called "the big little life of Callahan David Walker", his parents labelled it as "extremely special". Alongside the statement was a photo of Callahan beaming at the camera and a grey heart emoji.

The full statement read: "Callahan's celebration of life service was so incredibly special. We were surrounded by family and friends from every chapter of our lives. The distance people travelled to help honour our precious baby boy has humbled us to our core.

"The time people waited to just hug and cry with us after the service blessed our souls. To each of 'our community' which is becoming a sisterhood before our own eyes, thank you for your prayers and support. Thank you for sharing your own hearts and pain with us.

"You have been with us on so many mountaintop moments, and we want to thank those of you that were/are willing to show up for us in the most excruciatingly painful valley as well."

Texas Police confirmed to the Daily Mail earlier this month that officers "responded to a drowning call" that involved Merritt Walker and her husband but no further details are yet available.

In their statement, the couple said that people who could not attend Callahan's celebration of life had requested a link, and said it would be shared on Merritt Walker's Instagram page, suggesting that the ceremony had been recorded. At the time of writing (on the afternoon of Monday February 26), this had not been shared.

Merritt Walker and her husband announced their son's death of Monday February 12, with a statement that read: "We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week. He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family.