Tony Blackburn in 2016 (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Three weeks after being hospitalised for a chest infection, Tony Blackburn has been released from London’s Wellington Hospital. The 80-year-old veteran DJ has been away from his BBC Radio 2 show while receiving care. He thanked the nurses and doctors who cared for him on Twitter on Wednesday (3 May), but he also mentioned that he would require outpatient care, including frequent injections.

He said: “After three weeks in hospital I have just been discharged and am now at home to have some more treatment by having a daily injection for a few days from a hospital near me. Thanks to everyone at the Wellington Hospital in London doctors and nurses, for looking after me.

“After my treatment and a rest I look forward to getting back @BBCRadio2 and @BBCLOCALRADIO to doing what I love doing. Just want to thank all my friends for your lovely messages, you are all so kind to think about me.”

Blackburn was absent due to illness when he received the radio pioneer award at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias) earlier this week. Additionally, he had to reschedule his Sounds Of The 60s live tour due to the need for additional care.

Blackburn, who spoke the first words on Radio 1 when it debuted in 1967 and hosted the breakfast show for several years, becoming one of the station’s most popular and influential DJs during the 1960s and 1970s, has appeared on a variety of stations over the course of his career, including Smooth Radio and renowned pirate station, Radio Caroline.

Known for his distinctive voice and cheerful on-air personality, Tony Blackburn played a significant role in popularising pop music on the radio in the UK. He succeeded Alan Freeman and Dale Winton, two long-time hosts of Radio 2's Pick Of The Pops, in November 2010 and took over the show.

