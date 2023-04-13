Jah Shaka formed his own sound system called the Jah Shaka Sound in 1970

Music icon Jah Shaka has passed away. (YouTube)

DJ and reggae pioneer Jah Shaka has died, his family have confirmed.

Shaka’s family released a statement on Facebook which said: “Sadly we have to confirm the passing of Jah Shaka on 12th April 2023. Due to the sensitivity and time, please allow us the space to grieve.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The musician, often referred to by fans as the Zulu Warrior, has been described as “the greatest soundman that ever lived“ and he leaves behind a legacy which acts as an inspiration for reggae artists in generations to come.

Shaka’s music created a distinct and powerful sound that captured the imagination of a wide range of audiences from around the world.

But what were some of Jah Shaka’s main career highlights and is the cause of his death known? Here is everything you need to know.

Who was Jah Shaka?

Jah Shaka was born in Clarendon Parish in Jamaica and he moved to London in 1956. He described music as something which helped him to become part of a community and claimed it helped him to get to know other families when he settled in England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shaka said: “In the 1950s and 1960s in London, there were house parties - 50,60 people with only record players. It helped families know other families, which was important at that time because the people were so forced to be segregated.”

Shaka worked as a sound system engineer under Freddie Cloudburst and he later went on to form his own sound system called the Jah Shaka Sound in 1970. Shaka was responsible for producing a number of dub and reggae’s most iconic tracks and he ran his own record label called Jah Shaka Music.

The Zulu Warrior collaborated with a number of artists including Max Romeo and Johnny Clark. His music grew in popularity throughout the 1970s and he starred as himself in the 1980 film Babylon.

Shaka used his music as a platform to discuss important issues such as inequality, injustice and oppression and throughout his career he became a focal point for African-Caribbean communities in London and beyond.

How did Jah Shaka die?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jah Shaka’s precise age and cause of death have not been disclosed.

Fellow Jamaican artist Dennis Alcapone posted on Facebook: “Just getting some sad news that the great Jah Shaka has passed away. The Zulu warrior left us. Very sad indeed. More to come on that. May his soul forever rest in perfect peace.”

Who has paid tribute to Jah Shaka?

Tributes have been flooding in on social media since the news broke of Jah Shaka’s death.

Dubster producer The Bug wrote: “So sad to read Jah Shaka has departed this planet…Rest in peace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A heroic figure who kept dub alive, when few cared. I spent all my nights being transfixed by his passion and selections.”

DJ Jumpin Jack Frost added: “The king of kings has left us. The greatest soundman that ever lived.”

Bryan Gee of V Recordings record label said: “Didn’t wanna believe when I got the call Jah Shaka has passed away. From Phebees and Cubies over North London to Glengal in Peckham you gave me some of the sickest nights.

“A true legend and the people’s number one. Rest in paradise king.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of fans also paid tribute to Jah Shaka and described him as a true pioneer.

One user tweeted: “Jah Shaka was really one of the foundations of the dub scene and from that one of the foundations of many modern dance music styles. A true pioneer and someone whose name will live on in legend.”