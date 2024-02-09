Imogen Poots and James Norton attend the Thom Browne Fall 2022 runway show on April 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The actor and the “28 Weeks Later” actress met in 2017 when they both appeared in an adaptation of “War and Peace” and then went on to star in a run of “Belleville” at the Donmar Warehouse, with Norton confirming they were engaged in February 2022, despite the challenge of a long-distance relationship early on, as they balanced their romance between New York and London.

Poots previously opened up about navigating their relationship during an interview with the London Evening Standard, explaining that when they work far apart "It's all I've ever known, I've never known something to fall apart because of distance. Sharing a bathroom, however, is quite another matter!"

However, they have not been seen together for months, with Poots, 34, last seen supporting her fiancé at the opening night of “A Little Life,” the harrowing adaptation of the Hanya Yanagihara novel in which Norton starred, in March 2023. Poots was noticeably absent from all of the premieres of the Bob Marley biopic “One Love” held in Jamaica, LA and London, with the 007 favourite Norton playing record producer Chris Blackwell in the movie, also starring Lashana Lynch and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Poots has recently been in New Mexico filming the drama “Outer Range” with James Brolin and is now making “Hedda,” a new adaptation of Ibsen's Hedda Gabler by Amazon MGM Studios alongside T​​essa Thompson, Nina Hoss, and Nicholas Pinnock