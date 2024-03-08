James Moore, once featured on Ex On The Beach in 2016, has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and coercive control

James Moore, who previously featured on the MTV show Ex On The Beach, has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and coercive control involving a teenage girl. Preston Crown Court heard that Moore refutes a series of accusations brought forward by a woman, who alleged instances of violence and control in his interactions with her, which Moore has vehemently denied.

The woman, who made secret recordings of the pair's interactions, told officers that he'd assaulted her, causing an injury to her head, but Moore said "it never happened". He added: "You can see in the video I put my hands on her shoulder. But I never had my hands round her neck that's the truth."

In response to allegations of being "controlling," 32-year-old, Moore, who appeared on the MTV show in 2016, stressed, "that's not the case," and denied accusations of preventing her from using makeup, isolating her from her parents, or installing surveillance cameras to watch her every movement.

Evidence presented to the court included recorded arguments between Moore and the woman, during which he could be heard swearing and shouting while she cried and screamed in the background. Moore explained one incident where he grabbed her arm, stating he was "trying to get her out of the house," and another where he held a hammer over her car, claiming he was "trying to get a response out of her".

Reflecting on the videos, Moore said: "It was a difficult time for me." He admitted to struggling with cocaine addiction issues in the past but claimed to have undergone rehabilitation and now abstained from drugs and alcohol. Moore further claimed he felt emotionally and mentally abused by the woman, leading him to feel like a "prisoner".

The jury heard that he'd been interviewed by police in August 2022. Moore reacted with disbelief, saying: "Sorry, I find this funny, but no, no, no." He clarified this reaction, saying that he was "gobsmacked" at being questioned in a police station for such accusations.

Moore maintained his innocence throughout the trial, vehemently denying physical violence and refuting accusations of rape. He described his actions as attempts to restrain or remove the woman from his residence, denying any intent to harm her.

John Dickinson, prosecuting, asked Moore if he'd told "lies" during the trial, to which he responded: "Every single thing I've said in this box is 100% the truth." Moore also denied he had raped the woman on a weekly basis.