An influencer who was gang-raped while her husband was forced to watch has spoken of her emotion as the criminals responsible were all caught.

Spanish-Brazilian travel blogger Fernanda took to the Instagram page she shares with her husband Vicente just days ago to reveal she was assaulted by a group of men while the pair were in India, on Friday (March 1).

In an update published to the couple's Instagram Stories earlier today (Tuesday March 5), Fernanda shared a statement which read: "They have caught all the criminals, and there were eight in total. Everything has gone very quickly, and the police have been tremendously efficient. I just have to thank all of you who have helped and supported us. I ask for justice for all the women who also go through this. It is not just me, we all deserve the same."

Fernanda, who is believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, and Vicente, who is thought to be in his 60s, have 306,000 followers on Instagram, where they have been documenting their five-year global tour through 66 countries on motorbike.

On Saturday (March 2), they posted a video on their Instagram Stories explaining that they had been assaulted as they camped for the night on their way to the border with Nepal, India. They said: "Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone, seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things, because what they wanted was to rape me." They also said they were at the hospital with the police at that time.

In another post, Vicente said he had been threatened, beaten and forced to watch the attack on his wife. “They beat us,” he said. “They put a knife to my neck, and told me they were going to kill me. Fernanda was raped. Seven of them. Seven men. Sons of b*****s.” It is not clear how the eighth person is involved.

The couple also said in another post that their attackers stole 10,000 rupees (£96) in cash and a ring before they ran off. Police found the couple badly injured on the side of the road at around 11pm on Friday (March 1).

The unmamed suspects are all thought to be aged between 20 and 30 years old. They are accused of having raped Fernanda in shifts. Pitamber Singh Kherwar, superintendent of police in Dumka, India, said one of the suspects has already admitted the crime, according to The Sun.

Three of the suspects have already appeared in court in connection with the crime earlier this week, and it is understood that the further five suspects were caught because of information Kherwar said was given to the authoriries by the suspect who confessed his involvement in the attack, as reported by The Sun.