Taylor James, who runs Cult Collectables in Vancouver, Canada, is willing to sell Dahmer’s eyeglasses for $150,000

Jeffrey Dahmer‘s eyeglasses worn in prison are available to buy for $150,000, however social media users are urging people not to dress up as the serial killer.

Netflix miniseries ‘Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer’ has cast new light on the serial killer, from Wisconsin, who became known as the Milwaukee Monster due to the horrifying nature of his crimes that he committed between 1978 and 1991.

Dahmer was convicted of 15 of his 17 murders in February 1992 and was sentenced to life imprisonment, but his time behind bars only lasted two years as he was killed by another prisoner.

During his brief sentence at the Columbia Correctional Facility, Dahmer accumulated a few possessions including eyeglasses and a Bible that have now been made available to buy at auction.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s infamous aviator glasses are up for sale (Pic:Getty)

Lionel Dahmer and wife Shari - stepmother to Jeffrey Dahmer (Pic:getty)

Taylor James, who runs Cult Collectables in Vancouver, Canada, received a variety of memorabilia and childhood photographs of the serial killer, after a former housekeeper of Jeffrey’s father, Lionel, got in touch.

The store owner told TMZ that he agreed to manage and sell the Jeffrey Dahmer collection on his website for a portion of the profit. He revealed that there has been a lot of interested parties since the case was thrown into the spotlight by Netflix.

While the Dahmer collection is available online, Taylor James said he would be willing to part ways with the eyeglasses known from Jeffrey Dahmer’s mugshot for $150,000 under the condition that people got in touch directly.

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 102 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Dahmer’s signature aviator glasses can be seen in the Netflix series which stars Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer.

Peters told the streaming service that playing the character was the “toughest role” he has taken on.

Peters said: “It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful to the victims, the victims’ families, to try and tell the story as authentically as we could.

Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced to a total of 957 years in prison for his horrific crimes (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

“Honestly, I was very scared about all the things that [Dahmer] did and diving into that, and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Social media users have taken to Twitter urging people not to dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween, following the release of Netflix’s Dahmer miniseries.

One wrote: “The constant lack of remorse for Dahmer’s victims on social media makes me believe many people are going to dress as Jeffrey Dahmer and his victims for Halloween and that is so sick.”

