Jess Impiazzi has been left heartbroken after her father Colin lost his battle against lung cancer.

The former star of Ex On The Beach, 32, from London, shared the sad news on Instagram with a collection of photos showing herself with her Dad, who died at the age of 70, following a year of end of life care.

She said: “Sadly my dad Colin passed away late last night after a year with terminal lung cancer and other complications. My dad was a fighter and held on for so long, I’ll take that fighting spirit into my future!

“I was able to hold his hand until the very end and that meant the world to me. Rest in peace Papa, I love you very much.”

Colin’s death comes as he was fighting lung cancer as well as vascular dementia, Alzheimer’s and a heart aneurysm.

Jess was close with both her parents, being the primary caregiver for her mother from 2006, after she became blind and was diagnosed with Uveal Effusion Syndrome.

Jess Impiazzi

TV personality, model and actress

Jess Impiazzi is heartbroken after her father passed away last week (Pic:Getty)

Jess Impiazzi is an English TV personality and actress, who was born in Wandsworth, London on March 9, 1989. She starred in many reality TV shows such as The Only Way is Essex, Ex on The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother, before turning her hand to acting. Prior to this, she won the Miss Tropic Beauty Bikini competition. The former glamour model has had public relationships with Blue’s Simon Webbe and rugby star Freddie Burns to name a few.

Age: Jess is 33-years-old

Born: Colin and Donnie Impiazzi had Jess in Wandsworth, London on 9 March 1989

Lives: London

Partner: Nottingham’s ex-football player Jermaine Pennant

Wealth: As of 2022, Jess’ net worth is $800k

Famous faces flocked to send their love to Jess after she shared the news on 28 July, with Kimberely Wyatt commenting:

“I’m so sorry for your loss Jess - sending love.”

While DJ Colin Francis said: “So sorry to hear that Jess. Prayers are with you and your family right now.”

Connections

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was seen with Jess in 2016 after he tested positive for HIV (Pic:Getty)

Jess received hate online for her close relationship with Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen, a year after he tested HIV-positive.

For their first date, Charlie took Jess on a Jack The Ripper tour, before posting photos of the two of them.

Responding to the hate, Jess commented: “People are so naive and stupid when it comes to things like this. They think it is ok to mock people and judge people.

“The people who go out of their way to say horrible stuff, they are the ones with a problem.”

Rogan O’Connor

Rogan O’Connor was Jess’ co-star and ex on Ex on The Beach (Pic:Getty)

Followers of Jess Impiazzi will recognise Rogan O’Connor as her ex from MTV’s Ex on the Beach, and for a particularly steamy scene.

Rogan is a reality TV star and model, and is currently touring the UK with Magic Mike style stripping show, Dreamboys.

Jess has previously confessed her regrets for having sex with Rogan on television, in an interview with The Sun.

Personal

Jermaine Pennant

Ex-footballer Jermaine Pennant and Jess Impiazzi are trying to keep a low profile relationship (Pic:Getty)

After secretly dating for five months, the Ex on the Beach star and the ex-footballer confirmed their relationship in March 2022 while appearing on Access All Areas on FUBAR Radio.

The official news broke after they were seen on holiday in Tenerife and an insider told Irish Mirror that “things were going really well.”

The insider added: “They have both had really public relationships in the past, but are keen to keep this one away from the public eye.”

Since the interview, the couple can be seen regularly on each other’s social media accounts and at public events.

Denny Solomona

Denny Solomona was married to Jess Impiazzi for 15 months (Pic:Getty)

Jess’ public relationship in question was her 15-month marriage to rugby player Denny Solomona.

Denny and Jess tied the knot in a whirlwind wedding ceremony in Vegas in 2016 at the same chapel that Britney Spears’ got married in, however they split in 2018 after Denny cheated on the television star.

Jess once described Denny as the “love of her life” and revealed all in an interview with the Daily Mail saying she almost committed suicide while in Australia visiting his family, following the news of Denny’s infidelity.

Samir Carruthers

Jess and Samir attended Tulley’s VIP night in 2020 (Pic:Getty)

Jess Impiazzi was also once linked to another footballer before her current relationship.

In 2020, Jess was pictured with Hemel Hempstead Town player Samir Carruthers at the London Mulan premiere.