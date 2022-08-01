Binky Felstead and Max Darnton have shared images after tying the knot for a second time while visiting Greece

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead has tied the knot again in a dream Corfu wedding ceremony to husband Max Darnton.

The celebration took place nearly a year after the couple’s first wedding, where the television star and businessman got married in a small civil ceremony in Chelsea Old Town Hall in July 2021.

A hundred of Binky’s close friends and family were in attendance, including many ex-Made in Chelsea co-stars. The ceremony took place at The White House at Kalami - a special location to Binky, as it was the home to British author Lawrence Durrell.

Part of a week-long break on the stunning Greek island, the second wedding was a “dream come true” for Binky and her family, as the beautiful bride walked down the aisle in a corseted dress by Israeli designer Liz Martinez.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, the newlyweds spoke about their big day before jetting off to the south of France for a family getaway.

Binky said: “We wanted to just have a week-long party so we thought we’d get out of the country and go somewhere to celebrate with our friends and some of our family…Corfu is stunning. We’ve been there a few times and it’s a really special place for us.

“I used to watch The Durrells [the ITV drama] and I remember saying, ‘I want to go there - it looks like heaven’...having it as our wedding venue was a dream come true.”

While Max added: “I’ve married two people - I said I’d marry Binks but I also married into India’s life. As I was saying that [during the dinner speeches] India trotted down and sat next to me. It was the most perfect thing.”

Alexandra “Binky” Felstead

Television personality and blogger

Alexandra “Binky” Felstead shot to fame on E4’s Made in Chelsea (Pic:Getty)

Made in Chelsea fans will know the reality TV star as ‘Binky’, but the personality was born as Alexandra Elizabeth Felstead to Jane and Roger. Binky starred in the show since its debut but left to focus on her daughter in 2017. Since her departure she has released a book (‘Being Binky’), become a model and a brand ambassador for Reebok, as well as blogged about fashion and beauty.

Age: 32

Born: 14 June 1990 in London, United Kingdom

Lives: In West London with her husband and two children

Partner: Businessman Max Frederick Darnton

Children: India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson, five, (Binky had with ex-partner Josh Patterson), and Wulfric Alexander Frederik Darnton, one, (with husband Max)

Wealth: £1.4 million

Binky and Max met in January 2019, while attending separate parties at Oxford’s Soho Farmhouse. The couple married for the first time in 2021 at a small ceremony.

Binky told her 1.5 million followers on Instagram: “Had one of the most special days of my life marrying my best friend. My gorgeous, beautiful daughter being my flower girl, passing/dropping us the rings…my big brother giving me away…and Wolfie sleeping the whole way through.”

Connections

Binky and Max met at the start of 2019 (Pic:Getty)

Despite the first wedding being an intimate family celebration, a whole host of famous faces were among the guest list in Corfu for what looked like a Made in Chelsea reunion.

Among them were Binky’s former co-star and best friend Ollie Locke, who is India’s godfather; Rosie Fortescue and Millie Mackintosh.

Relationships

Alex Mytton

Alex Mytton cheated on Binky which was captured on Made in Chelsea (Pic:Getty)

In the early series of E4’s Made in Chelsea, Binky Felstead was in a relationship with co-star Alex Mytton.

The pair had a turbulent relationship, as seen on the show, including a public break-up in season seven in 2014, following the realisation of Alex’s infidelity with three other girls.

The infamous episode was re-lived in 2020 after the pandemic forced the cast members to re-watch previous episodes due to filming restrictions.

Joshua ‘JP’ Patterson

JP and Binky were together for three years and share a five-year-old daughter, India (Pic:Getty)

Fans of the show were excited for “Britain’s sweetheart” as sparks were spotted between herself and Joshua Patterson from season 10 of Made in Chelsea.

Although the pair were in an on-off relationship for three years, Binky and JP welcomed their daughter India in 2017, before parting ways for good 15 months later.

They continue to co-parent the now five-year-old India.

Max Darnton

The newlyweds Binky Felstead and Max Darnton were seen at Wimbledon this year (Pic:Getty/Wire)

Max and Binky met in 2019, shortly after the end of her former relationship, and dated for two years before the engagement - Max even asked India’s permission to marry her Mum.