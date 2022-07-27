Ellen White is just one goal away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time goal scoring record for England.

England are now just a few days away from the Women’s Euros 2022 final, where they will face either Germany or France.

The Lionesses have had extraordinary success at the tournament so far, scoring a total of 20 goals against five teams and conceding just one goal.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be the third time in their history they have reached a UEFA Women’s Euros final, but with the home crowd behind them, they could make history this weekend by becoming the first England side to lift the coveted trophy.

One player who has been instrumental in England’s success over recent years is Manchester City’s Ellen White.

White has been a goal-scoring machine for England in recent years, and despite not scoring since England’s 8-0 win over Norway, she has provided a strong force at the front of England’s attack, providing help for her fellow goal-scorers Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway and Alessia Russo.

Who is Ellen White?

Born in Aylesbury in 1989, Ellen White first played football for her local team before being spotted by Arsenal scouts at the age of eight.

Her school, The Grange School, Aylesbury, did not have a girls’ football team meaning White spent a lot of her early years playing with the boys.

White was part of the Arsenal youth squad from 1997 to 2005, finally leaving at the age of 16 to join Chelsea. She became the Blues top goal scorer for three seasons scoring 21 club goals in 48 appearances between 2005 and 2008.

From Chelsea, she moved on to Leeds Carnegie, back to Arsenal, before moving to Notts County, Birmingham City and finally Manchester City.

White is the WSL’s leading goalscorer

She has been with City since 2019, and during her time at the club she became only the second player in Women’s Super League history reach 50 goals after scoring a brace in her side’s 8-1 win over Bristol City.

In February 2021, White the became the all-time record goal scorer in the WSL with 55 goals, just pipping Vivianne Miedema’s 54 and later that year signed a two-year contract extension that will see her stay at City until at least 2023.

Ellen White’s International career

White has been on the England radar since her youth playing in the Under-17, 19, 20 and 23 levels.

She first made her debut for the senior side in a home match in March 2010 against Austria, scoring in the final minute as England won 3-0.

She was then selected for the England’s 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad and scored a ‘wonder goal’ in a 2-0 win over Japan.

The forward was personally recognised for her form over that year and was consequently voted as England Women’s Player of the Year.

She has since gone on to feature in England’s SheBelieves Cup campaigns, subsequent World Cup and UEFA Women’s Euros squads which has seen her score 52 goals for her country.

Ellen White’s goggle celebration

White is the current female record holder for most international goals for England and is only one goal behind Wayne Rooney’s record for all-time goals scored for England.

The forward is well-known for her ‘goggle eye’ celebration after scoring which is an homage to the FC Koln striker Anthony Modeste.

Is Ellen White married?

White is married to Callum Convery who regularly attends her matches. The pair reportedly met at Lougborough College and got engaged in 2013, before marrying a year later.

Convery worked as a sports development officer for the Nottinghamshire Football Association but changed his occupation since White signed with Manchester City.

When will Ellen White next play?

White will be sure to feature in England’s upcoming grand finale on Sunday 31 July 2022. All eyes will be on the forward to see if she can finally equal Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record.