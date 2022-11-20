The comedian has hit out at David Beckham’s World Cup sponsorship deal to be an ambassador for Qatar

Comedian Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own cash because David Beckham did not pull out of a mega money sponsorship deal with Qatar.

The 34-year-old presented the former England footballer with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador or he would destroy the money.

The comic set Beckham a deadline of midday on 20 November to take action after it was reported he had signed a controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.

The international tournament kicks off in Qatar on Sunday (20 November) and the issue of workers’ and LGBTQ+ rights is still a hot topic in the country in the build up to the 2022 World Cup.

Homesexuality is still illegal in Qatar and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in prison.

Joe Lycett has hit out at David Beckham’s World Cup sponsorship deal (Photo: PA)

Lycett offered to donate £10,000 of his own money to LGBTQ+ charities if Beckham ended the sponsorship before the tournament started and, if not, he said he would livestream himself shredding the money along with Beckham’s status as a “gay icon”.

The Birmingham-born comedian appeared to stand by his decision after appearing briefly on a Twitch stream dressed in a flamboyant rainbow-layered tulle outfit as he placed wads of what appeared to be cash into an industrial shredder.

It is not clear if the banknotes were genuine money but it can be seen exploding out of the front of the machine in tiny pieces, after which Lycett calmly curtseys to the camera and walks off screen.

The video has been shared on his Twitter page along with the caption “a platform for progress”.

‘BenderslikeBeckham’

In a previous video message directed at Beckham, Lycett commended the footballer for always talking about “the power of football as a force for good”, but added that Qatar is “one of the worst places in the world to be gay”.

He told the footballer: “If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate ten grand of my own money (that’s a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting) to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it right here. Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.

“Also you’ll be forcing me to commit what might be a crime. Although even then, I reckon I’ll get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.”

Beckham is yet to publicly acknowledge or respond to the ultimatum, prompting Lycett to begin counting down the hours until the deadline.

On Saturday (19 November) the comedian tweeted a photograph of what appears to be a stack of cash with the caption “24 hours to go…” and #benderslikeBeckham. It followed a tweet posted on Friday (18 November) of an image of a large woodchipper with the caption “48 hours to go”.