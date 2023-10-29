Kanye West spotted at Fury v Ngannou fight sporting Premiere League kit | What kit was he wearing?
All eyes are once again on the type of clothing Kanye West was wearing, following his attendance at the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight
The choice of clothing worn by controversial rapper Kanye West has come into focus once again after the mystery of how he wore a blazer belonging to St Mary's Christian Brothers Grammar school in early October has people sleuthing across the internet, including ourselves. This time though, it’s the riddle of what football team West was wearing while attending the fight.
Images have shown the sleeves of the shirt, which were exposed after Ye rolled up the sleeves of his outer garment, with three stripes down both arms and the unmistakable Premiere League logo, though whether it is the logo used by the league between 1993 and 2003, or the 2004 to 2007 season, has helped narrow down the timeframe of the kit at the very least.
Football fans have been sharing images of various football kits that resemble the long-sleeve shirt design that Ye flashed as Tyson Fury defeated Francis Ngannou in what is considered a contentious split-decision win, with many suggesting that he’s wearing either a Chelsea or Liverpool kit. However, the location of the Premier League emblem, the colour of the long sleeves and stripes in question have led us to believe he was wearing Tottenham Hotspurs’ third kit from their 2001-2002 season.
If it is a Tottenham shirt, could it be West antagonising some people with his choice of attire? Known previously as a Manchester United fan, Spurs have a rather large contingent of supporters from North and East London’s Jewish community that sprung up in the late 19th and early 20th century. Although around 10–11% of season ticket holders and other selected fans who responded to surveys on the Jewish-related issue of "Yid" in 2014 and 2019 identified themselves as Jewish, it is estimated that Jewish supporters form at most 5% of its regular fanbase.
So if it is indeed a Spurs shirt, with their devout Jewish fanbase, is this another rebuke from the controversial singer who only recently was reported to have scrawled a swastika during an Adidias meeting and asked one of those higher ranking members in the company to kiss it in his presence?