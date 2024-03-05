Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Princess of Wales is set to return to official duty in June, it has been confirmed. Kate Middleton, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, will attend a Trooping the Colour on June 8, the Ministry of Defence has said.

This announcement comes a day after she was allegedly spotted in a car with her mum near Windsor Castle - the first public appearance since her December - potentially putting an end to wild internet rumours circulating for the past few weeks regarding her location and health.

It was previously reported that the Princess of Wales is continuing her recovery at home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor after undergoing the surgery at The London Clinic.

Kensington Palace has also reassured the public that Kate was making progress in her recovery. A spokesperson for the Princess of Wales told Town & Country: "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."

According to an online ticket booking site for Trooping the Colour, the Army said the Princess of Wales will review soldiers on parade. Kate, as Colonel of the Irish Guards, will carry out the inspection during the event.

The Army’s website, which is selling tickets for the event for £15, said the Trooping the Colour attended by Kate will be the same as the parade traditionally inspected by the monarch, which this year will take place the following weekend on June 15.

The site said: “Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.

“Taking part will be over 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, all of whom will parade on Horse Guards for the second of two formal Reviews.