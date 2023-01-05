Comedian Katherine Ryan reveals that her husband was uncomfortable about her interview with renowned gonzo journalist Louis Theroux

Katherine Ryan has said she doesn’t regret her interview with Louis Theroux, which revealed claims about a potential sexual predator, but admitted that her husband was uncomfortable with the situation during a podcast show. The 39-year-old comedian opened up about the allegations while appearing on documentarian’s BBC ‘Interviews...’ series in November.

While the mother-of-three alleged that the unidentified entertainer had been known to sexually assault others, she confirmed that she herself had never been a victim. She also refused to name the alleged perpetrator.

The All That Glitters presenter told Theroux: “It’s very dangerous for us to have this conversation. I’m happy to have it, but it’s a litigious minefield because lots of people have tried to nail this person down for their alleged crimes and this person has very good lawyers, so am I going to put my mortgage on the line by saying who this person is or entering into any conversations like that?”

In an episode released on Wednesday (4 January) for Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast , the former 8 Out of 10 Cats panellist told the hosts she “loved” doing the interview, adding he asked her some “spicy” questions. Who is her husband and here’s what he had to say about that interview:

Who is Katherine Ryan’s husband?

Canadian Bobby Kootstra is Katherine Ryan’s high school boyfriend. The pair had been together back in the day. Then two decades years later, in 2018, they rekindled their relationship after she returned to Canada to film the BBC show “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra (Getty Images for Virgin Voyages)

In 2019, Ryan entered into a civil partnership with Koostra, who works in broadcasting. Ryan lives with him and her daughter Violet in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire. Her son was born in June 2021. And in December 2022, she gave birth to their second child together, a daughter.

Speaking to The Sun , Ryan said: “Magically my high school boyfriend walked into my life and I did everything possible not to marry him. I really was against partnership at that point. I was looking forward to ageing alone with many dogs. And then I just loved him too much. It’s funny that fate has a way of finding you and what’s meant for you won’t pass you.”

What did Katherine Ryan’s husband think about the Louis Theroux interview?

When asked about what Ryan thought of the interview with Louis Theroux, she said: “I thought he was cool, I thought he was brave…I like that he’ll ask me any question, openly,” she added, as “I don’t enjoy small talk.”

She recalled jokingly: “He asked me some spicy questions, he was with us for four days. I’m lucky that… I disassociated from how special it is to have Louis Theroux interview you without being in a sex cult.”

Louis Theroux attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

While Ryan said she will “answer any question I’m asked,” she admitted that “unfortunately’’ some questions came up that made her husband slightly uncomfortable. She added: “He was a bit like, “oh I don’t really want to talk to Louis, you shouldn’t answer that question, don’t say that on air.”

“When he saw the edit he was like, “oh God, you talk about spicy things.” I thought oh well. I don’t care.”