Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Christmas number one for 2023 has been announced, with Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' finally securing the top spot.

Originally released by Wham! back in 1984, it reached number two on the Official Christmas Singles Chart at the time. But until this year, 'Last Christmas' had never reached the coveted spot of Christmas number one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video of the festive track is almost as famous as the song itself. It features a group of friends embarking on a ski trip over Christmas, complete with 1980s heartthrob George Michael pining over a fictional ex-girlfriend, played by Kathy Hill. So, who was Kathy Hill and what has she said about starring in the Wham Last Christmas video? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Kathy Hill?

Kathy Hill is a model who is best known for starring in the Wham! Last Christmas video in 1984. Hill played the ex-girlfriend of George Michael, who had dumped him the previous Christmas after he gave her his heart. It depicts a group of friends on a skiing holiday over the festive period, complete with Christmas tree decorating and frolicking in the snow. Michael can't seem to take his eyes off his ex, who is now dating his friend, played by fellow band member Andrew Ridgeley. You can watch the video for Wham Last Christmas below.

What has Kathy Hill said about starring in Wham Last Christmas video?

In an interview with the Mirror for the song's 35th anniversary, she recalled what it was like shooting the iconic Wham! Last Christmas music video. Hill said: "It was so much fun and really natural. It was just right. It wasn’t staged – it’s just a group of friends having fun. That’s the magic."

She continued: "In the scene around the festive dinner table, we all got a little bit tipsy. I don’t think George did, but we did. I drank a lot of red wine." Adding: "There’s a scene in the video where I look over at George and I’m ­supposed to take a sip of my wine. You can see that I don’t really drink it. That’s because I’d had enough by then.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it wasn't always rosy, Hill revealed: “In the video you see the group of us getting on to a ski lift. In ­reality the lift didn’t move. We just got on and off it a lot to get the shot."

She continued: “We were all carrying skis around for days but didn’t actually do any skiing. The house we filmed the dinner and Christmas tree scenes in didn’t have any heating, so it was freezing.”

Speaking about Michael who was a huge heartthrob in the 1980s, Hill said: "You could tell he was a sensitive guy and he was slightly more serious than all of us. He would think about the next shot."

Adding: “But he was also very funny. He’d make me laugh a lot. And he was so kind. Nobody was left out. Andrew was the same. They were both very funny. They had such a similar sense of humour. You could tell they were really close.”

Is she married?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hill has kept her relationship status private and it is not known if she is currently dating someone or if the model is married. She has an active Instagram page where she shares pictures of her modelling shots, along with one post which shows her posing with a mystery man, however, the caption doesn't give anything away.

Where is she now?