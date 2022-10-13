Keke Palmer starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s latest summer horror/sci-fi blockbuster

The 48-year-old English Batman actor complimented Palmer, 29, on her starring role in the recent horror movie which follows Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, 33, around a horse ranch in California.

Nope marks the second time Peele, 43, has worked with both Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.

The Academy Award winning director worked with “his favourite actor” Kaluuya on the hugely successful film Get Out in 2017, while Palmer had featured on his sketch comedy show Key and Peele in 2013.

Nearly a decade after they last worked together, Palmer and Peele have created a fantastic feature which Christian Bale “loved”.

Keke Palmer said: “I was gagged that Christian Bale said he loved my performance in Nope. I mean. Batman came through for me,” according to PopCrave.

Keke’s starring role as Emerald Haywood is a crucial point in the actress’s career as up until this point she has not been afforded many opportunities in Hollywood.

The American actress has featured in movies such as Grease Live and the Buzz Lightyear origin story, Lightyear, in addition to being the titular character in Nickelodeon’s True Jackson VP, but her role in Nope has shot her to stardom.

Jordan Peele has also experienced a shift in his career after he rose to prominence as part of the comedic duo Key and Peele, with fellow actor Keegan-Michael Key, but altered his focus to horror films with Get Out and Us.

The release of Nope! A spin on a UFO tale, allowed the comedian turned director to venture into another “tonal shift” and try something a little different.

He told GQ, alongside Keke Palmer: “I felt like the big summer blockbuster spectacle film and specifically the Great American Flying Saucer Story is something where I haven’t felt my perspective represented to the fullest.

“It became a very important thing to figure out how to bring joy into it because, well, I felt like I’ve hit the other things.”

Left to right: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea in Nope PIC: Universal