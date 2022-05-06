Kevin Samuels ran a YouTube channel that spread ‘misogynistic’ dating and self help advice to viewers

Reports online are yet to be confirmed by someone from Kevin Samuels’ family or team (Photo: By Kevin Samuels)

It’s been reported that controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 56 - however there has been much confusion surrounding the news of his possible death, with some outlets reporting that he died from a “cardiac arrest” without the inclusion of verifiable evidence.

This is what you need to know.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Kevin Samuels?

Samuels is a highly controversial YouTuber and self proclaimed “relationship guru” who posted lifestyle videos online which were supposed to help guide viewers on how to improve their lives.

His YouTube channel currently has 1.43 million subscribers, with his most recent video streamed just one day ago, titled “Modern Women Are A Party of 1”.

Samuels has been repeatedly criticised for spreading “misogynistic” thoughts and beliefs on his channel, and for being especially derogatory towards women of colour.

While he has had an online presence for years, Sameuls went viral in December 2020 for his video titled “You’re Average At Best”, which racked up 2.7 million views on the platform.

Kevin Samuels posted videos on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok (Photo: Instagram/@kevinrsamuels)

In one of his videos from March 2021, Samuels said that “high-value men cheat” and that women should accept it because cheating is in their nature. Samuels would also say in his videos that “high-value men” want “submissive” and “agreeable” women.

He sparked outrage recently when, a few weeks ago, he claimed that women who are over 35 years old and unmarried are “leftovers”. He said that there is “something likely wrong” with these women and that they “are what is left”.

He is not currently married, however, according to the Sun , Samuels has been married twice in the past but has since divorced from both relationships. The outlet also reported that Samuels has joint custody of a daughter he had with one of his ex-wives.

Is he dead?

News of Samuels’ death has been widely reported, however his passing is yet to be confirmed by someone from Samuels’ team, family or on his social media platforms.

Revolt Black News has reported that “reliable sources” have confirmed that the YouTuber passed away on Thursday 5 May and in a video with more than 105,000 views on Twitter, Melanie King, a friend of Samuels, states that she received “family confirmation” that Samuels had died.

When asked if there was any way the news might not be true, King shook her head and said: “I have family confirmation. This is 100%. The funeral is most likely going to be in Oklahoma city.”

Front page editor for Huffington Post, Philip Lewis, tweeted: “What we know about Kevin Samuels so far:

“Atlanta Police told me they were able to “locate an incident” concerning my questions. No further details.

“Fulton County Medical Examiner told @rolandsmartin they “could not confirm or deny” they have a person named Kevin Samuels there.”

Lewis followed up with another tweet shortly afterwards, writing: “More details on Kevin Samuels, per Atlanta Police.

“A woman met Samuels and spent the night with him. She ID’d him as Kevin Sameuls.

“Samuels complained of chest pain, fell on top of her, and she called 911.

“Officials performed CPR, he was unresponsive.”

Reactions to his death

Reactions to the news of Samuels’ possible death online have been mixed, with some feeling that due to his actions in life, he doesn’t deserve to be remembered fondly.

One person wrote: “All I can say about Kevin Samuels is if you spend your time disrespecting people in life, don’t be surprised at people disrespecting you in death. No matter how cruel it may be, the legacy you leave behind will be known by the fruit you bore while you were here.”

Another tweeted: “Kevin Samuels made a career off of bashing women and upholding oppressive gender standards and y’all want us to take the high road when we find out he passed away.”

“Kevin Samuels was a menace. Nothing about his ideals actually made sense. His audience is made up of men that are so fragile in their masculinity that they think it’s a personality trait to degrade women… we’re not celebrating his death we’re just not mourning it,” wrote another.

Journalist Ernest Owens wrote: “Kevin Samuels has made a career off of shamelessly disgracing Black women for profit. He emboldened the most toxic individuals to project tired and harmful narratives about Black women. Dead or alive, what a disgraceful life to live. That’s all I’ve got for the misogynist.”

Others, however, have said that it’s unnecessary to celebrate anyone’s death, regardless of if you agreed or disagreed with their views.

One person tweeted: “Regardless of if this Kevin Samuels news is true or not, you gotta be an evil MF to cheer for someone’s death because you don’t like some of the things they’ve said.”

Another wrote: “I open Twitter to see a bunch of fat, broke, sad n****s/b**ches celebrating Kevin Sameuls death??? Never watched the man, but the fact that that man’s opinions hurt y’all that bad is crazy to me. He was a whole father. Condolences to his fam.”