Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK has been forced to debunk a fake news story from Russia alleging King Charles had died, amid wild internet rumours that flags have been flying half-mast at Buckingham Palace. According to The Mirror, pro-Vladimir Putin Russian media outlets ran a news story based on a screenshot of a mocked up non-existent Buckingham Palace death announcement saying the monarch had died 'unexpectedly on Sunday'.

The denials of the monarch's demise came after criticism in Britain and other Western countries of Putin's 'win' in a 'rigged' presidential election, with the British embassy's Telegram channel posted a warning in Russian emphasising the rumours were false.‌ “Reports about the death of King Charles III of Great Britain are fake,” said the announcement. The British Embassy in Ukraine issued a similar message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outlets running the fake report included Readkovka and Mash - both staunchly pro-Putin outlets. Mash media outlet wrote: “Britain's King Charles III has died, Buckingham Palace reports. The son of Elizabeth II ascended the throne less than a year ago - the coronation took place on May 6, 2023. He was 75 years old. It was updated to say “the message turned out to be fake” while adding: "Let us remember that a few months ago he was diagnosed with cancer.”

Later, the outlet said: “The fake news about the death of Charles III quickly spread and was just as quickly debunked. The King of Great Britain is alive and continues to go about his business. At least that's what Buckingham Palace says. Officials said the same thing after the first news of the death of Elizabeth II. Literally four hours later an official statement was issued: the Queen had died. What was it and is everything so rosy for the current British monarch?”

King Charles has been a victim of wild rumour suggesting that he has died

‌Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, also said: “London looks pathetic”. Pro-Kremlin BAZA online media posted: “The Russian media reported the death of British King Charles III with reference to a document allegedly published by Buckingham Palace. The screenshot of the message about the death of Charles III turned out to be fake.” The fake Palace announcement said: “The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.”‌

‌Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti corrected its earlier report while admitting it was based on “rumours”, stating: “The press service of Buckingham Palace denied RIA Novosti rumours about the death of King Charles III. He continues to conduct official and private affairs. Information about Charles’ death appeared some time ago in many Russian sources. The basis for it was a certain message, the authorship of which was attributed to Buckingham Palace and which, apparently, turned out to be a fake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

State news agency TASS also reported that the story was fake. The Kremlin’s own newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, published by Putin’s government, wrote: "King Charles III continues to carry out work and private affairs, Buckingham Palace said. Previously, many Telegram channels published unverified and false information about the death of the monarch.”

The fake news comes as people posting to X (formerly Twitter) claim that Union Flags are flying at half-mast outside government buildings around the UK, including one outside Buckingham Palace. This has led many people to speculate whether the King or the Princess of Wales is okay, amid wild conspiracy theories regarding their health and wellbeing. However, other social media users came on to refute the claims, saying flags were not flying at half-mast.