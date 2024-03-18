Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was reportedly spotted alongside Prince William at a local farm shop near their home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The couple are believed to have visited the shop after watching their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis take part in sporting activities.

According to The Sun, a witness at the farm shop in Windsor said: “After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.

“Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.

“The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign that she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

King Charles, who is currently receiving cancer treatment, spent the weekend at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire. The latest reports regarding the King is that he is determined to attend this year’s Trooping the Colour, his official birthday celebrations. However, there are suggestions that if doctors advise it, he might have to be driven in a carriage.

The Daily Mail reports that “Aides are already exploring ways that Charles might be able to take part within the constraints of his ongoing cancer treatment. This could include watching the military spectacular from a podium instead of on horseback as usual, having been driven from Buckingham Palace in a carriage as his late mother used to.”

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth 11 attended the Chelsea Flower Show in a buggy and was joined in the six-seater buggy by the president of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, who gave her a running commentary. The late Queen was forced to use a buggy because she had been suffering from ongoing mobility issues.