Lauren Goodger’s second baby Lorena died minutes after being born.

Lauren Goodger is seeking a post-mortem to be carried out on her baby daughter after she died moments after being born.

The former TOWIE star is chasing answers for her second baby Lorena’s cause of death after she died suddenly on July 8 following birth.

Lauren shared the news of Lorena’s death on Instagram on July 10 in a bid to help other parents who are grieving their children, and to push for a full investigation into her devastating loss.

Lorena was the star’s second child with partner Charles Drury, who also share a one-year-old daughter called Larose.

What happened to Lauren’s new baby?

Speaking to The Sun, the television personality described the event as the “most traumatic” thing she has ever experienced.

Lauren and Charles had planned for a natural birth at their Essex home, with help from midwife Tamzin, who had helped with the birth of their previous daughter Larose.

When Lauren’s water broke on July 6, initial vitals were normal, however tests the following days while Lauren went into labour could not detect a heartbeat, meaning she was rushed to the hospital.

In the interview, Lauren said: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl, but I came home with nothing.

“Lorena was a healthy baby and it was a textbook pregnancy…Doctors think her oxygen may have been restricted because she had two knots in her cord, but normally babies can still get enough oxygen despite this.”

Lauren said her new baby daughter looked like she was sleeping and was expecting her to wake up as doctors performed chest compressions and administered adrenalin.

“This is why I am having an autopsy. I need to understand medically how she died for my own sanity.”

What did Lauren say on Instagram?

Days after Lorena’s death, Lauren took to social media to share her devastating loss.

Under a picture of the newborn baby holding hands with Lauren, the Essex-based star commented an update.

She said: “Lorena, she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister…words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken away from me.

“There [were] no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine and healthy…there was nothing wrong with her or myself, she was perfect. I can’t understand it, she was so so beautiful, Larose’s twin so similar. I am broken.”

What have doctors said about Lauren’s devastating loss?

Following Lauren’s post on Instagram, the TOWIE star received messages from other bereaving parents.

In a statement,The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists released a statement which said: “The loss of a baby is devastating and our deepest condolences go out to Lauren and her family.

“Tragically around 100 of the 700,000 babies born in the UK each year die because something happens during labour and birth which is not anticipated or well managed.

“Following the death of their baby, it is vital all women and their families receive compassionate, high-quality and respectful care, and there is support available from charities such as Sands and Tommy’s.”