Heartbreaking tributes paid as six-year-old Leeds United fan Bob dies from cancer
Six-year-old Bob has become a popular face at Leeds United, as a young supporter who grew close to players and staff after his cancer diagnosis. Now, the club has revealed that they youngster has passed away.
Following his diagnosis, Bob became an “inspiring” part of the club, after joining the team for their pre-season game vs Valencia, and walking out with his favourite player - goalkeeper Illan Meslier. He later went with his family to Thorp Arch, the club’s training ground, for a behind-the-scenes tour of Leeds United and to meet players and manager Daniel Farke alike.
A statement from the club said: “Everyone at Leeds United was truly heartbroken to learn of the passing of young supporter Bob.
“Whilst bravely fighting against cancer, Bob’s heartwarming smile and infectious laugh was incredibly inspiring, with the six-year-old meeting the club’s first team squad and spending time with his heroes.
“We would like to encourage supporters to come together and join in a minute’s applause in the sixth minute of Saturday’s match against Burnley, to celebrate the life of a true inspiration and member of the Leeds United family. RIP Bob, you will always have a place in our hearts.”
Following the news, there has been an outpouring of grief from fans on social media. Commenting on the club’s Facebook page, Sarah Cooper said: “I have no words, this is heartbreaking, RIP little Bob.”
Walter Walker added: “Oh bless such an awful thing. So very young too, condolences to his family and friends. Heartbreaking.”
