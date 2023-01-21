Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, where Elvis Presley is also laid to rest

Lisa Marie Presley is set to be laid to rest after her sudden death.

The singer and actor died at the age of 54 on Thursday, 12 January, hours after being “rushed” to hospital. Days before her death, Lisa Marie had visited Graceland to celebrate her father’s birthday on 8 January.

Upon the rock legend’s death, when she was only nine years old, Lisa Marie became the joint heir to his estate, with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley. In 1993, when she turned 25 she took full control of the estate and formed The Elvis Presley Trust, to continue its successful management.

Last year, Lisa Marie wrote an essay, published by US publication People, about “the horrific reality” of her grief following her son’s death by suicide. “I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote in August.

A public memorial for Lisa Marie will take place at Graceland on Sunday (22 January). In a statement posted on the website, the singer’s family thanked fans for the “outpouring of love” following her death.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is the Graceland memorial service?

The public memorial takes place on Sunday (22 January) and will start at 9am local time - 2pm GMT. A post on the Graceland website explains: “Lisa Marie’s memorial service will take place on the front lawn of Graceland. Fans will gather on the north lawn of Graceland Mansion, adjacent to the seated area on the center lawn that will be reserved for Lisa Marie’s family and friends.

Lisa Marie Presley a Picture : Alamy/PA.

“Access to the north lawn will be standing room only, on a first come, first served basis as space allows. Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla Presley are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie.

“A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.” Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event, but are being encouraged to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in lieu of flowers. The foundation offers support to various charitable organisations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children’s programmes in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.

Where will Lisa Marie Presley be buried?

The family have announced that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest in the Meditation Garden in Graceland. She will be buried next to her next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

How to watch the memorial service?

