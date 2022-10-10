Mila Kunis stars in The Luckiest Girl alive from the Jessica Knoll book of the same name

Netflix released a new movie The Luckiest Girl Alive over the weekend and is already trending in the Netflix top 10.

Mila Kunis, 39, from Beverly Hills, plays the main character Ani Fanelli. The film is based on the book of the same name by author Jessica Knoll.

Luckiest Girl Alive was written in 2015 by Jessica, the film is based on fiction however the sexual assault topics were inspired by her real-life experience as a teen.

Mila Kunis (Getty Images)

The story follows Ani and her perfect job working for a New York Women’s magazine, the successful fiancé that comes from old money the great apartment in the Tribeca area.

The film shows flashbacks to Ani as a teenage girl, played by Chiara Aurelia, where there is a darker story of a school shooting and sexual assault. Ani tried to leave the secrets of her dark past behind but to no avail.

Advertisement

There are some scenes which have been desribed as difficult to watch but viewers have taken to social media to praise the film for showing a real depiction of sexual assault and victim blaming.

Luckiest Girl Alive (Getty Images)

One person wrote: “Luckiest Girl Alive is a poignant reminder that no matter how much you try to conceal your trauma until you walk in your truth, it will continue to hold you captive. Internally and externally, as your life of surviving is built on a facade.”

Another said: “Luckiest Girl Alive is the best depiction of Complex PTSD I’ve ever seen. A moving portrayal of coping with assault in a culture that protects the perpetrators.”

Author Jessica Knoll (Getty Images)

Advertisement

A third wrote "The luckiest girl alive" on Netflix is one of the most powerful things I’ve ever watched. No means no. Even if they’re your friend, boyfriend, or who ever. “Hopefully, the shame of being a victim stops, and more people actually tell their stories to show you’re not alone.”