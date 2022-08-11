The man was struck by several vehicles as he tried to cross the motorway at junction 18.

Mystery continues to surround the identity of a man who was killed on the M1 nearly three years ago.

The man died after being involved in an accident while trying to cross the motorway in Northamptonshire in November 2019.

Police have launched a fresh appeal to try and find anyone who can identify the man.

An e-fit of the man, produced by an expert at Liverpool John Moores University, has been shared by Northamptonshire Police.

Here is all you need to know:

What happened to the man?

The man was killed while crossing the M1 in Northamptonshire on 29 November 2019.

In a statement, police explained: “A man was struck by several vehicles as he attempted to cross the northbound carriageway of the motorway at junction 18.

“Sadly, he died at the scene.

“It is suspected that he may have entered the country illegally, disembarked from a lorry, and for unknown reasons crossed the southbound carriageway of the M1, making it successfully across all three lanes, before being struck in an attempt to then cross the northbound carriageway.”

Despite the accident being nearly three years ago, he has not yet been identified.

What is known about the man?

The man is described as in his late teens/early 20s, about 5ft 1in, with black hair and brown eyes.

He had a wispy growth of facial hair and what looked to be an old piercing in his left ear lobe.

He also had two faint linear scars, about 1.5cm and 3cm long, on the back of his lower left arm.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a black, long-sleeved top marked with the words ‘The Urban Club, Bronx’, a black and grey jumper and black jeans.

On his person he also had a European plug phone charger, some euros and a Samsung mobile phone with an Orange France sim card in it.

Is this what he looked like?

Police are trying to identify this man who died in 2019. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

The statement Northamptonshire Police continued: “Shortly after his death in 2020, an expert at Liverpool John Moores University produced an e-fit to show what the man would have looked like, in the hope that someone will come forward with information as to his identity.

“The Force is again circulating this image in the hope that someone who knows him will contact us.”

Has an inquest been held into his death?

Since the death of the man in November 2019, police have “pursued a number of lines of enquiry” in a bid to identify him.

His DNA and fingerprints have been circulated internationally, but police have not yet been able to find his family or anyone who knows him.

Despite his identity being unknown, the man’s inquest was held last week (3 August) in Northampton with a cause of “accidental death” being recorded by the Coroner.

What should you do if you recognise the man?

If you think you recognise the man from the above description or the e-fit image you should contact Northamptonshire Police.

This can be done by calling 101.