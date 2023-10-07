Daniel Allsop's family have paid tribute to him after his death this week - a man is still being questioned over the alleged murder

Tributes have been paid to a dad who died after collapsing at McDonald's, triggering a murder probe.

Daniel Allsop, 38, was found at the entrance to a branch of the fast food chain in Blackpool, Lancashire, at around 4.30pm on Monday (2 October). He was was taken to hospital where he died on Wednesday surrounded by his family.

A post-mortem established that the cause of death was blunt force trauma. A 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday remains in police custody.

Daniel's family have paid tribute to him and said he will be "greatly missed" by everyone who knew him. In a statement issued via Lancashire Police, they said: "We lost a son, dad, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin. He passed peacefully surrounded by his immediate family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him."

Det Chief Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said it was an isolated incident and asked anyone who has any information to come forward.

She said: "My thoughts are very much with Daniel’s family at this heartbreaking and extremely difficult time for them. This is a fast-moving investigation and although we have made an arrest our enquiries are still very much ongoing. We believe that Daniel was assaulted on Bethesda Road, in the middle of a busy town centre in the middle of the day. I would ask anyone who was in the area, maybe on foot or travelling in their vehicle or public transport, who saw anything – however inconsequential they may think it is – to make contact with us."

Det Chief Insp Johnston added: "We know there have been a number of high-profile incidents in Blackpool recently which will understandably cause our community some concern. I would like to reassure residents that this investigation is being treated as an isolated incident."