Findings of an investigation into the handling of allegations of bullying made against the Duchess of Sussex will remain private

The Royal Family will not release the details of a review into claims Meghan Markle bullied royal staff, a senior Buckingham Palace source has said.

The review, which launched in March 2021, reviewed the response to claims about bullying of staff, but the Palace said any changes to the policy will not be made public.

What was the bullying claim?

Buckingham Palace launched an investigation in March 202 after it was alleged the Duchess of Sussex drove out two personal assistants and staff were “humiliated” on several occasions.

The investigation invited both past and present employees to speak in confidence about their experiences of working for Meghan.

It followed a report in The Times where a leaked email alleged two members of royal staff had been driven out by bullying and used an outside legal team to investigate the claims.

The Duchess’ lawyers denied the allegations when they were made, calling it the “latest attack on her character”.

They said the allegations were unfair as Meghan had been the “target of bullying herself” and is “deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma”.

The claims came just days before the broadcasting of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

At the time, the Palace said any changes in policies or procedures recommended following the review would be shared in the Sovereign Grant report, which is published annually and documents royal accounts for the year.

Why was the review not made public?

Buckingham Palace’s inquiry has resulted in changes to “policies and procedures” which would be known to “all members of staff, all members of the Royal Family”, a royal source said.

It is also claimed there will be improved working practices for royal staff.

However, the details of the changes will not be revealed to the public and it is not known who contributed to the investigation.