Michael McIntyre will resume his UK tour after he was forced to cancel shows due to emergency surgery.

The popular stand-up comedian issued an apology to fans on Sunday (March 3) in which it was revealed that he had been forced to cancel his Monday night show at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre. It came after he went under the knife for kidney stones, having previously cancelled his Plymouth show on February 29 due to "illness".

A statement on his social media which read: “We regret to inform customers that Michael McIntyre will be unable to perform on Monday 4 March at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton. Unfortunately, Michael has had an operation to remove kidney stones. The show will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly."

McIntyre's team has now confirmed that the comic's surgery went well and his is looking forward to returning to the stage. His next tour date is due to take place on Friday, March 8 with a show in Nottingham, with a statement on social media confirming that the tour will resume on this date.